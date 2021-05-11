Portia
Related to this story
Most Popular
UPDATE: Albemarle Police announced late Wednesday that they had found the body of Wendy Lynn Hernandez, 36, of Albemarle County. Hernandez was…
A tractor-trailer was traveling in the left lane on westbound I-64 when it struck the woman, who was walking in the lane.
- +3
-
Rotted rock, deep cuts create unstable landscape that leads to slides, experts say.
The Rivanna Trails Foundation is petitioning the Albemarle County Board of Supervisors to move forward with a feasibility study of the path from city to the Blue Ridge Tunnel.
The Charlottesville Professional Firefighters Association already functions as a union, but is not officially recognized by the city and does not have contracts.
Similar behaviors have different underlying factors, study shows.
Supervisors on Wednesday approved the $466 million Fiscal 2022 budget, based on a real estate tax rate of 85.4 cents per $100 of assessed value.
- Updated
The documents, which are the result of a months long Freedom of Information Act lawsuit, shed some light on the spending of former CEO Brad Sheffield ahead of his December resignation.
- Updated
A man opened fire at a birthday party in Colorado, killing six people before killing himself.
Charlottesville police responded to reports of gunshots fired in the area of the 700 block of Prospect Avenue at 11:35 p.m. Tuesday. The firin…