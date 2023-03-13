The five-year renovation of cherished community playground Hazel Sedwick Park is closing in on its final days, thanks to the generosity of Orange residents, civic organizations and businesses.

The original idea for the park came to Julie Sherman, a longtime educator at Grymes Memorial School, while she was taking the opportunity to get a little fresh air.

“My friend and I used to walk this neighborhood and we would see this lonely little hill up here,” Sherman recalled. “We were like, that hill needs a playground.”

After continuing to look at the empty lot each day, Sherman decided to jump into action. During the summer of 2001, she approached the owner of the plot, the late H.B. Sedwick, who appreciated Sherman’s vision and graciously granted her permission to build on the property.

“So after that, the rest of the summer, we started raising money — the Lion’s Club, the Junior Women’s Club sold tickets for a raffle. We sold benches. We sold pickets,” Sherman said.

Over the next several months, the Sherman and a broad range of community organizations were able to raise approximately $30,000. In 2002, they got to work, starting with cleaning, grading and prepping the hill where the playground would eventually be located. During summer, even more volunteers helped with installing the playground equipment, providing mulch and building the original wooden fence that was engraved with the names of donors.

Construction officially wrapped up in late summer and the community celebrated with a ribbon cutting and party on Sept. 21, 2002. Sedwick and Sherman surprised Sedwick’s wife, Hazel, at the grand opening by naming the park in her honor.

“I told him I’d like to name it after Hazel because she did a lot with helping out the children in our local schools, and he thought that would be a great idea,” Sherman explained.

In recent years, Sherman has revamped her efforts with the goal of restoring parts of the playground that have become broken or worn down over time. In 2018, neighbor Christine Bodendorf offered to help Sherman with the renovation, and community members stepped up once again to make sure children in Orange would continue to have a safe place to play.

Through the donated time and services of local volunteers, additional trees were planted, a new metal fence was built and an accessible swing was added to the existing equipment. The Town of Orange chipped in — literally — by committing to providing the playground with specialty mulch.

Most recently, the Town of Orange Police Department offered to pay for a surveillance camera and Orange County Sheriff’s Office donated a welcome sign, both of which will be installed this spring. Sherman said that she is currently looking for additional help with pressure washing and funds to replace a broken strap on the accessible swing. She anticipates that the project will be completed by the beginning of summer and plans to celebrate with a community picnic.

Throughout each stage of the playground’s construction and renovation, Sherman said she has been blown away by the generosity of the community.

“It’s just overwhelming how good people are in this community,” she shared. “It’s been so exciting knowing everybody has been behind this, and that everyone felt so strongly that the children needed this. It’s made my job very easy.”

For more information about Hazel Sedwick Park, including how to get involved, contact jsherman@grymesschool.org.