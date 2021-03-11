Planners support VFW Hall rezoning

District 1 commission member Jason Capelle made a motion to recommend approval of the rezoning, with District 5 commission member Jim Hutchison seconding the motion. Before chair Donald Brooks could call for a vote, the board of supervisors’ representative to the commission, Mark Johnson, asked if the public hearing had been held on the topic. (The board’s public hearing on the rezoning has been scheduled for March 9.)

Thornton explained that the commission’s legal announcement, which published Feb. 4 and Feb. 11, announced public comment would be accepted through Feb. 23. She said she had only received some inquiries about the project from neighboring property owners, but no formal written public comments.

“While I like the project, I don’t like we’re doing something different. We have the meeting, have this presentation that the public can see on video and then have the public comment,” he said, outlining the commission’s course of action over the past year. “I’m wondering if we should plan on having our March 18 meeting, extend the comment period and treat this the way we’ve treated all the others. I just don’t like this one’s different and out of fairness to community, it might be something we want to consider.”