Planners support VFW Hall rezoning

The Orange County Planning Commission unanimously and expeditiously recommended approval of a rezoning application for an agritourism operation at the former Gordonsville VFW facility.
Hop On Enterprises, of Charlottesville, is seeking to rezone approximately six acres just outside the Town of Gordonsville from General Residential (R2) to Agricultural (A) for a pick-your-operation, craft brewery and farm winery.
The rezoning request represents a less intensive use than what the property’s current zoning permits.
The applicants, Andre Xavier and Jon Craig, operate Hop On Cville, a transportation company that drives groups to wineries, breweries and other locations throughout the region.
In their project narrative, the applicants lament the disrepair that has befallen the “iconic” Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7638, and hope to leverage their experience in the hospitality industry to bring the property back to life by, “redirecting its purpose with a dedication to agriculture and greenspace.”
The property on Route 231 south heading toward Keswick, includes the post building, an outdoor pavilion, concession stand, baseball field and parking lot. The applicants indicate they plan to maintain the existing structures and ball field, while adding cold storage and production space.
The applicants plan to transfer the grassy pasture behind the hall into cultivated agricultural space that will incorporate multiple outdoor seating areas, rows of pick-your-own berries and scattered fruit trees.
With the agricultural zoning designation, the applicants plan to operate a craft brewery and farm winery. Walking trails will wind throughout the property and the existing forested areas are expected to remain.
Initially, the planning commission had planned to discuss the proposed rezoning at its Feb. 18 meeting and accept comments through Feb. 23 before making a recommendation March 4. But when the Feb. 18 virtual meeting was canceled because of bad weather, the applicants appeared before the commission for the first time on the night of the vote.
That issue was the only real sticking point for the application that clearly had the commission’s support.
Commissioners asked a number of questions about walking trails, fencing to keep patrons out of neighbors’ yards, dark-sky lighting, signage and buffering.
The applicants voluntarily have proffered to restrict allowable agricultural uses on site (notably not keeping livestock) in an effort to better fit in within a residential area.
Orange County Planning Services Manager Sandra Thornton said staff supports the concept presented and recommended conditional rezoning, based on the submitted proffers. She said no public comments had been received during the public hearing window.
District 1 commission member Jason Capelle made a motion to recommend approval of the rezoning, with District 5 commission member Jim Hutchison seconding the motion. Before chair Donald Brooks could call for a vote, the board of supervisors’ representative to the commission, Mark Johnson, asked if the public hearing had been held on the topic. (The board’s public hearing on the rezoning has been scheduled for March 9.)
Thornton explained that the commission’s legal announcement, which published Feb. 4 and Feb. 11, announced public comment would be accepted through Feb. 23. She said she had only received some inquiries about the project from neighboring property owners, but no formal written public comments.
After a brief discussion, Capelle said he felt the commission was handling this application different than others it’s heard electronically during the pandemic.
“While I like the project, I don’t like we’re doing something different. We have the meeting, have this presentation that the public can see on video and then have the public comment,” he said, outlining the commission’s course of action over the past year. “I’m wondering if we should plan on having our March 18 meeting, extend the comment period and treat this the way we’ve treated all the others. I just don’t like this one’s different and out of fairness to community, it might be something we want to consider.”
Brooks noted the commission would need to readvertise the public hearing if it went that route.
“Your concern is that the public didn’t hear applicant’s side before they can say anything,” Brooks said. “When we’re not on Zoom, we typically have the county go, the applicant go and the public go. We gave them time for comment. I hear what you’re saying, but in this case, I think Orange County citizens know what they want to comment on. The comment I heard walking the site was they were glad someone doing something with it.”
Assistant county attorney Eric Lansing said the continuity of government ordinance adopted during the pandemic allows the commission to vote either after the first meeting where a matter is discussed or at the same meeting where it is introduced publicly.
“So, we’ve had a valid public comment period?” Hutchison asked, to which Lansing responded, “Yes.”
Capelle said he would stick by his initial motion to recommend approval and said there were no malintent on behalf of the commission. He encouraged citizens to submit any comments on the proposed rezoning to the board of supervisors in advance of its final determination on the application.
The commission voted 5-0 to recommend the board support the rezoning.