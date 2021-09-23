Planners seek specificity in Wilderness Crossing app; Question compliance with GWAP, lack of phasing details

Yancey said it’s critical that this project be done the right way from the beginning.

“I’m a little disappointed that it’s so open-ended. Maybe they haven’t concluded what they want to be when they grow up, or they’re trying to determine what’s the easiest way to get this off the ground and going as soon as possible,” he said.

“As one of the individuals who spent hundreds of hours on GWAP, the whole principle of the GWAP as a place to live, work and play appears not to be included in this concept,” Yancey continued.

Nichol agreed.

“All you have to do is look at the GWAP and look at their plan and it’s inconsistent,” he said. “They just presented something inconsistent with the GWAP and said at the Locust Grove Town Hall ‘We complied with the GWAP.’ They didn’t. It’s incomplete and if we go to the public with something we know is incomplete, I think we’re failing in our basic duty to take something complete to the public.”

He acknowledged that there are a number of good things in the plan, but that it’s approval is not guaranteed.