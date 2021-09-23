Planners seek specificity in Wilderness Crossing app; Question compliance with GWAP, lack of phasing details

By Jeff Poole
Editor
The Orange County Planning Commission wasn’t happy. Disappointed may have been a better description.
Last week, the commission met to discuss Wilderness Crossing—the first major planned mixed-use development project proposed under the Greater Wilderness Area Plan (GWAP)—in advance of its first public hearing tentatively scheduled for Oct. 7.
But in considering the application in its current iteration and the proposed proffers from the applicants, the commission generally felt the large scale rezoning project fell short of the ideals of the GWAP while lacking specificity and commitment.
Wilderness Crossing is a proposed 2,618-acre mixed-use development on the north side of Route 3 in eastern Orange County.
The applicants, KEG Associates III (represented by local businessman Kenny Dotson and attorney Charles B. Payne Jr.) have requested to have the 20 parcels that make up the property rezoned from a mix of Agricultural, Residential, Commercial and Industrial to Planned Development — Mixed Use (PMD). The total timeframe for the project is approximately 30 years and would be broken up into phases. It would include no more than 4,750 residential units (multi-family, single family, townhomes, condominiums, and/or active adult units), as well as a range of commercial retail, financial institutions, offices, hotel, medical or assisted living facilities and/or light industrial construction.
The Germanna-Wilderness Area Plan is a long-term growth management plan for the next 50 years that creates the atmosphere for a competitive local economy; plans for adequate and appropriate public facilities and services; promotes and protects local historic and environmental assets; and, guides public and private investments to create an attractive and livable community. A county-appointed committee spent nearly two years crafting the plan, which was ultimately included in the Orange County Comprehensive Plan, and lays out specific steps and guidelines for projects in the 14,542 acres in eastern Orange County included in the plan.
Plans that are submitted for structures within the GWAP are subject to a higher standard of design and specific aesthetic than other county developments, and proposed projects are subject to more rigorous application review and public scrutiny than normal rezoning projects.
Thus far, the Wilderness Crossing project has progressed through two meetings of the application review committee and a town hall meeting at Locust Grove Middle School June 17.
The Sept. 19 planning commission worksession was scheduled in advance of a proposed Oct. 7 public hearing.
But commission members felt the project was nowhere near ready enough for that next step.
At last week’s meeting, commission members reviewed a voluntary proffer statement submitted by the applicants that generally outlined development, land use, phasing and design plans, as well as project amenities and transportation.
District 3 commission member and chair Donald Brooks summed up the general consensus of the commission when he cut in on Orange County Planning and Development Services Director Josh Gillespie’s presentation and said, “You can present this and it sounds great, but I would like to see something with some sort of time frame of when it’s going to happen. I just don’t see the details.”
A key sticking point for many members was the blanks left in the phasing section of the proffers, which, for all four phases, read: “…to include approximately ___ residential uses and ____ square feet of commercial uses… Notwithstanding anything to the contrary under this proffer statement this phasing plan … may be amended by the applicant from time to time to address market conditions and it is anticipated that the commercial uses will be developed after the project has generated adequate residential uses concentration, which will occur during the late phases of the project.”
“Those empty blanks discourage me,” Brooks said succinctly.
“How do you go to a public hearing with a bunch of blanks?” District 5 commission member Bryan Nichol asked. “The plan presented isn’t even matching up with the GWAP. Look at that transportation plan, they’ve basically added seven entrances on Route 3, it’s like the exact opposite of what GWAP says we should do. There’s no reservoir, but the GWAP says two reservoirs. There are some things that are not in here or in direct conflict with the GWAP. They say they’ve presented this with the GWAP as our guide, but frankly they haven’t. I have some real concerns about that. I don’t know how we can honestly go to a public hearing and expecting the citizens in this area to comment on something that doesn’t comply with the GWAP.”
District 1 commission member Jason Capelle also objected to the lack of specificity in the proposed proffer statement.
“It’s basically, ‘We can do up to 4,750 units. We’re going to give you some stuff, but it’s all subject to change if we decide to change it.’ That’s not a proffer.”
Capelle said he felt like the applicants submitted the proposed proffers in an attempt to negotiate the project before the planning commission.
“I feel like they’re going to see what they can get us to agree to. I don’t understand what the public is going to look at other than that they can build 4,750 units, they could be townhomes, single family, be apartments, or townhomes, could be age restricted, or not, they can follow this plan, or not.”
“If we’re going to do this in a way that upholds the conditions of GWAP, this does not get there. It’s getting there, but there are so many unanswered questions,” Nichol added. “They could change so much of it. Pick any page. Market conditions change and they can change it. I’m not saying they have to have every detail figured out, but we need something so that it doesn’t turn into Central Park or Harrison Crossing where we have a sea of asphalt and concrete. That is not what we said we wanted in the GWAP or Orange County. What we have said is we’re open to this development and we want good development.”
Meanwhile, Capelle expressed his displeasure with the applicants’ renderings of what a built-out project might look like.
“There are a couple of things that are disappointing to me. When I look at the photos in this application, it’s pictures of Loudoun County. I mean, what the heck? This is what everyone in this county says they don’t want, but it looks like every development from here to New York City. What is that? The GWAP was supposed to be about design standards–the idea that you’d come to Orange County and see something different, not just Fairfax or Loudoun. It was so disappointing to go through this and this just looks like everything else.”
District 2 commission member, George Yancey, one of the members of the committee that developed the GWAP, suggested Gillespie return to the applicants with the commission’s concerns and the message that “This is a no-go. You’ve got to get your act together and come back. Until that happens there’s not going to be public hearing.”
“That’s the approach we should take,” Nichol agreed. “It’s prudent. We’re not under any constraint to have this go forward to a public hearing in three weeks, when it’s a 30-year project. We need to take the requisite time and let the applicants know our concerns, let them address, and then go to the public, because they’re going to have something to say about this as well.”
Yancey said it’s critical that this project be done the right way from the beginning.
“I’m a little disappointed that it’s so open-ended. Maybe they haven’t concluded what they want to be when they grow up, or they’re trying to determine what’s the easiest way to get this off the ground and going as soon as possible,” he said.
“As one of the individuals who spent hundreds of hours on GWAP, the whole principle of the GWAP as a place to live, work and play appears not to be included in this concept,” Yancey continued.
Nichol agreed.
“All you have to do is look at the GWAP and look at their plan and it’s inconsistent,” he said. “They just presented something inconsistent with the GWAP and said at the Locust Grove Town Hall ‘We complied with the GWAP.’ They didn’t. It’s incomplete and if we go to the public with something we know is incomplete, I think we’re failing in our basic duty to take something complete to the public.”
He acknowledged that there are a number of good things in the plan, but that it’s approval is not guaranteed.
“It’s a development that could enhance the long-term future of Orange County and put us in a nice place, but it is not a blank sheet of paper that gets filled in somewhere down the way. We start it at the beginning in the right way and an Oct. 7 public hearing is not the way to start this.”
Brooks instructed Gillespie to articulate the commission’s concerns in writing to the applicants and inform them the application would not be considered for public hearing at the commission’s Oct. 7 meeting.
In summarizing the commission’s overarching concerns, Gillespie cited the incomplete phasing plan, number of access points on Route 3, a reservoir shown in the GWAP that is not shown on the property, the generation of school-age children and the timing of their arriving in the system, the proffers and impact on public services, as well as the integration of the property, walkability, interconnectivity, and commitment to the GWAP guidelines.
As the worksession wound down, District 1 Supervisor and planning commission liaison Mark Johnson offered his thoughts on the proposed application and proffer statement.
“I’ve been silent on this because it’s going to come to the board, but I just want to make one point: In item C-12, you’ve got a ‘notwithstanding;’ in D, under phase 4, there’s ‘notwithstanding’ and 6 there’s another ‘notwithstanding. I’m going to be like Mr. Yancey and go on record here, as far as I’m concerned, that makes the whole thing a farce. I don’t know if it’ll be approved or not. I haven’t said ‘yea’ or ‘nay’ to anybody,” he said ripping the proposed proffer statement in two. “That’s what that’s worth with those notwistandings in there. I wouldn’t even dream of voting for this. I don’t care what they’re going to build down there, with those ‘notwithstandings’ in there because it makes this a farce.”
“Mr. Johnson, I hear you loud and clear,” Gillespie responded.
“This isn’t you. You didn’t do this. But there’s a lot of people who put a lot of work in this GWAP over a period of eight years, and we want to make sure we get this right,” Johnson continued. “I know we’re feeling our way along. Maybe the applicant put it out there expecting some push- back, but this if the first time we’ve done this. It’s like someone in1850 being asked what kind of smartphone they want. We don’t have a frame of reference. I just want to make it clear, those ‘notwithstandings’ are just ridiculous. They’re basically saying we’re going to do these things but we can change our mind basically for whatever reason.”
“Please relay our displeasure to the applicants,” Brooks said, bringing the worksession to a close.