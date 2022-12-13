Planned and proposed projects in Orange for the quarter

MAINTENANCE
The Gordonsville & Rhoadesville Area Headquarter for the month of October 2022.
● Grade & place stone on multiple secondary 600 & 700 routes
● Asphalt patch dip in Rt15 near Woodberry Forest
● Grader patching on Rt 671, Forest Drive
● Emergency Response Cargo Spill at Rt522 & Rt3 intersection
● Secondary mowing of Rt602,623 685, 692, 695,729,741,762. Rt610,673,674 in Culpeper Co
● Grader patching Rt602. Grade gravel Rt620,685
● Pothole Patching Rt603,1051
● Complete Rural Rustic Project Route 689, Harbor Drive
LAND DEVELOPMENT & PERMITS
Plans with outstanding comments or under review (Activity within last 90 days)
• Subdivision on Rt 621, James T. Dill, Revision Required
• Jefferson Home Builders-Final Plat Review
• Macmillan Expansion-Site Plan
• Eric Fletcher-Final Plat Review
• Sabra LLC-Final Plat Review
• REC St Just Road, Revision Required
• FiberLync Berry Run Road
• Oakwood Village Final Plat
• Winterberry Creek Preliminary Plat
• Wilderness Shores Section 15&16
• FiberLync Jacksontown Road
• Martha Harris Plat Review
• FiberLync Marquis Road, Review Underway
• Verizon Virginia Constitution Hwy, Review Underway
• Columbia Gas S High Street, Review Underway
• Redfish Site Plan Catharpin Road, Review Underway
LUP Permits Issued and Completed
• VDOT issued 6 permits in August 2022.
• VDOT closed 4 permits in August 2022.
CONSTRUCTION
• On-Call Bridge Maintenance Contract BRDG-967-457,N501 (UPC 115014). Scope: Bridge Maintenance (Various locations). Estimated Contract Completion Date: October 23, 2022 (Term 3) (Currently Inactive in area).
• ADA Compliance 9999-967-317, N01 (UPC 119781) various locations. Contract executed 02-07-2022. NTP: Specific to each task order. Scope: On call ADA compliance. Estimated Contract Completion Date: January 01, 2023 (T1) (Currently Inactive in area).
• On-Call District Signal Contract 9999-967-527, C501 (119130) – Various Locations. Scope: Specific to each Task order. Estimated Contract Completion Date: December 22, 2023 (T1) (Currently Inactive in area).
• ST7A-967-F22, P401 (UPC 119529) Project completed October 12, 2022. NTP: March 15, 2022. Scope: Plant Mix. Estimated Contract Completion Date: October 15, 2022.
• PM7B-967-F22, P401 (UPC 119731) Pavement complete; pavement markings in progress. NTP: April 7, 2022. Scope: Plant Mix. Estimated Contract Completion Date: November 15, 2022.
• PM7T-967-F22, P401 (UPC 118882) Pavement complete; pavement markings in progress. NTP: March 31, 2022. Scope: Plant Mix. Estimated Contract Completion Date: November 15, 2022.
TRAFFIC STUDIES/ SPECIAL REQUESTS
- Signage update requested on Route 33; Intersection of Route 33 and Route 20. Request received on 11/16/2021. Status: Field review completed, replacements have begun.
- Speed Study requested on Route 231; Rt33 to Rt654. Request received on 9/1/2022. Status: In Progress.
- Thru Truck Restriction; Rt 615 & Rt 20. Request received on 2/25/2022. Status: Pending public notice.
- Speed Study requested on Rt 621; Rt 692 to 1.6miles; extend east to the intersection of Rt608. Request received on 7/27/22. Status: Completed 10/06/2022.
- Speed Study requested on Rt 669; Rt 650 to Rt 629. Request received on 7/27/2022. Status: Completed 10/26/2022.
- Bridge Weight Restriction Sign on Rt666. Request received 8/02/2022. Status: In Progress; pending install.
