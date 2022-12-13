 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Planned and proposed projects in Orange for the quarter

  • 0

MAINTENANCE

The Gordonsville & Rhoadesville Area Headquarter for the month of October 2022.

● Grade & place stone on multiple secondary 600 & 700 routes

● Asphalt patch dip in Rt15 near Woodberry Forest

● Grader patching on Rt 671, Forest Drive

● Emergency Response Cargo Spill at Rt522 & Rt3 intersection

● Secondary mowing of Rt602,623 685, 692, 695,729,741,762. Rt610,673,674 in Culpeper Co

● Grader patching Rt602. Grade gravel Rt620,685

People are also reading…

● Pothole Patching Rt603,1051

● Complete Rural Rustic Project Route 689, Harbor Drive

 

LAND DEVELOPMENT & PERMITS

Plans with outstanding comments or under review (Activity within last 90 days)

• Subdivision on Rt 621, James T. Dill, Revision Required

• Jefferson Home Builders-Final Plat Review

• Macmillan Expansion-Site Plan

• Eric Fletcher-Final Plat Review

• Sabra LLC-Final Plat Review

• REC St Just Road, Revision Required

 

Plans found acceptable

• FiberLync Berry Run Road

• FiberLync Kendall Road

• REC Lake of the Woods

• Oakwood Village Final Plat

• Walmart Addition

• Winterberry Creek Preliminary Plat

• Wilderness Shores Section 15&16

• FiberLync Jacksontown Road

• Martha Harris Plat Review

 

Other

• FiberLync Marquis Road, Review Underway

• Verizon Virginia Constitution Hwy, Review Underway

• Columbia Gas S High Street, Review Underway

• Redfish Site Plan Catharpin Road, Review Underway

 

LUP Permits Issued and Completed

• VDOT issued 6 permits in August 2022.

• VDOT closed 4 permits in August 2022.

 

CONSTRUCTION

Bridge Projects

• On-Call Bridge Maintenance Contract BRDG-967-457,N501 (UPC 115014). Scope: Bridge Maintenance (Various locations). Estimated Contract Completion Date: October 23, 2022 (Term 3) (Currently Inactive in area).

 

Road Projects

• ADA Compliance 9999-967-317, N01 (UPC 119781) various locations. Contract executed 02-07-2022. NTP: Specific to each task order. Scope: On call ADA compliance. Estimated Contract Completion Date: January 01, 2023 (T1) (Currently Inactive in area).

 

• On-Call District Signal Contract 9999-967-527, C501 (119130) – Various Locations. Scope: Specific to each Task order. Estimated Contract Completion Date: December 22, 2023 (T1) (Currently Inactive in area).

 

Schedules 

• ST7A-967-F22, P401 (UPC 119529) Project completed October 12, 2022. NTP: March 15, 2022. Scope: Plant Mix. Estimated Contract Completion Date: October 15, 2022.

 

• PM7B-967-F22, P401 (UPC 119731) Pavement complete; pavement markings in progress. NTP: April 7, 2022. Scope: Plant Mix. Estimated Contract Completion Date: November 15, 2022.

 

• PM7T-967-F22, P401 (UPC 118882) Pavement complete; pavement markings in progress. NTP: March 31, 2022. Scope: Plant Mix. Estimated Contract Completion Date: November 15, 2022.

 

TRAFFIC STUDIES/ SPECIAL REQUESTS

  • Signage update requested on Route 33; Intersection of Route 33 and Route 20. Request received on 11/16/2021. Status: Field review completed, replacements have begun.

 

  • Speed Study requested on Route 231; Rt33 to Rt654. Request received on 9/1/2022. Status: In Progress.

 

  • Thru Truck Restriction; Rt 615 & Rt 20. Request received on 2/25/2022. Status: Pending public notice.

 

  • Speed Study requested on Rt 621; Rt 692 to 1.6miles; extend east to the intersection of Rt608. Request received on 7/27/22. Status: Completed 10/06/2022.

 

  • Speed Study requested on Rt 669; Rt 650 to Rt 629. Request received on 7/27/2022. Status: Completed 10/26/2022.

 

  • Bridge Weight Restriction Sign on Rt666. Request received 8/02/2022. Status: In Progress; pending install.
0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert