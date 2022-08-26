Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Donald Allen Groat II, whose name has appeared on social media posts by former Charlottesville Police Chief RaShall Brackney as well as in major news organizations, was charged on July 24, 2020 with the misdemeanors in connection with a road rage-like incident.
Fluvanna County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a Friday night robbery at the Dollar General on James Madison Highway.
Officials said the change means all individuals over the age of two must wear masks, regardless of vaccination status, while in common areas and shared workspaces in buildings owned, leased, or otherwise controlled by the National Park Service.
Lateness will become a way of life for more than 10 percent of ACPS students, who will have to wait 30 to 45 minutes for drivers to take the first group of riders and double back on routes before and after school every day.
Any hope that the University of Virginia would not be pressured to enter the Republican Party’s culture war ended as the Speaker of Virginia’s…
Taylor was charged with breaking and entering to commit arson, and maliciously burning of an unoccupied dwelling.
The historical society is creating a database with the information they’ve uncovered about enslaved people in the area so descendants can make connections. The goal is to allow descendants’ voices to guide the process for creating some kind of memorial for the site.
The agent claims that on Feb. 6 and Feb. 7 Madrigal attempted to delete online JAG training materials without authorization, reportedly filming himself doing so and contacted Victim 1 to tell her that Russians had contacted him regarding what information he may have
He’s one of four men worldwide discovered to have antibodies that aggressively kill the invading virus.
There were no injuries and the cause of the fire near Beach 5 is still under investigation, according to officials.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.