Paula Wanece Grasty Frazier passed away on Tuesday May 30, 2023, at home with her family by her side. Paula was born on August 25, 1928, in Charlottesville, Virginia. She was the daughter of the late Eula and Ernest Grasty of Crozet, Virginia.

Paula aka Wanece or "Niece" spent her early years running wild on her family orchards, there was one Cherry tree in particular that housed her on a regular basis. She left the mountain to go to Bob Jones University where she graduated with her B.S. in Education, years later receiving her Master's in Administration from U.V.A.

Paula married Robert Eugene Frazier and began the adventure of her life as a military wife. Their homes are too numerous to mention but the longest residences were Arizona, Germany, Nashville, Japan and finally back home to Charlottesville.

During all these travels she taught school, raised children, Robert Frazier II and his beloved wife, Sharon Frazier-Cotton, and Paula Gene Frazier Clark; loved and enjoyed her six grandchildren, Robert Eugene Frazier III, Loman Alexander Frazier, Paula Olivia Clark, Bianca Wanece Clark, Joseph Nolton Frazier and Jessica Marie Frazier, as well as a gaggled of treasured greatgrandchildren.

Her accomplishments were many, an excellent cook, seamstress, knitter and jewelry maker but most importantly she was the rock of our family. She will be missed and loved always.

A graveside service will be held 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 3, 2023, at Hillsboro Cemetery, Crozet, Va.