Parents address racial bullying before school board

At the Orange County School Board’s June 6 meeting, three parents addressed the school board to speak out about racial bullying at Prospect Heights Middle School (PHMS) and Locust Grove Middle School (LGMS) and what they felt was an inadequate administrative response to multiple reported incidents of racism within the schools.

The parents who spoke referenced several incidents of students calling their children racial slurs and other acts of racially motivated taunting.

“You have a serious problem that I’m sure has been surfacing for quite some time,” said Donise Redd in her statement to the school board. “My message is simple – Black students do not have any course of action to take when faced with racial issues.”

According to Redd, a student at LGMS did not receive any disciplinary consequence as a result of calling her child a racial slur and the administration repeatedly referred to the situation as a name calling incident as opposed to a racial incident.

PHMS parent Gana Walker cited several incidents of racial bullying at PHMS that victimized her child and other Black students. After a meeting with a group of parents, students and school administrators concerning the issue, Walker was frustrated with the administration’s response.

“My question remains unanswered; what is the consequence of racism?” she asked the board.

Walker, along with a handful of other PHMS parents, had elected to keep her child out of school for the final two weeks of the school year, stating that “the school could not control racism, the teachers could not control their classrooms and we’ve received no support from the [school] board.”

Walker urged the board to take action by implementing plans to ensure the safety of all students and train faculty and staff on inclusion.

OCPS parent Alyssa Waller also addressed the board concerning issues of racial bullying within the schools.

“There are several examples where children of color have had to deal with race relations in school and made to feel like their concerns have not been heard or their feeling are invalid,” she said.

Waller suggested that school board members and schools’ staff attend professional development courses that would cover the subjects of equity, diversity, emotional intelligence and effective based leadership.

“Instead of proposals pushing hot topic political agendas, why not focus on honest discussion and training among parents and faculty of our students to be an agent of change for the betterment of us all?” she asked the board. “All children in the school system deserve better.”