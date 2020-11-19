OUTDOORS: Fish for a Virginia Trout Slam

Slams are good. In bridge, if you bid and make all but one trick then it’s a slam. Bid and take all 13 tricks and it’s a grand slam.

In baseball, if you hit a homer with the bases loaded, it’s also a grand slam. Golfers seek their slams by winning the Masters, the U.S. Open, the British Open and the PGA.

Fishermen can also try for a slam—a Virginia Trout Slam. In order to earn the Virginia Trout Slam, you must catch at least one of each species of trout in a single day. The species are rainbow, brown and brook trout and there are a number of places to fish and land all three.

Virginia is blessed to have all three species available as both wild trout and stocked trout.

The only pure native trout in Virginia waters is the brook trout—native of the Appalachians. Rainbow trout are native of the western states and browns are imports from Europe. But all three species have become wild and naturally reproductive in many Virginia streams.

Qualifying and earning the award for a Virginia Trout Slam represents a new challenge for Virginia anglers. It might require a little extra time on the water with a fishing rod in hand, but how bad can that be?