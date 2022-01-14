Otto Jan 14, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save View on PetFinder Tags Wire Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Charlottesville property owners sue city over Future Land Use Map A group of Charlottesville residents and property owners is suing the city over approval of a new comprehensive plan and future land use map, … Names to watch in the transfer portal as Virginia looks to replenish its roster Several names to watch in the transfer portal as the Virginia football team looks to replenish its roster. Albemarle man receives 10 year sentence for "senseless" death of friend Bryan Garick Hatcher, 47, was sentenced to 10 years in prison for the November 2020 killing of Tiewan Benston. UVa Provost Magill leaving to lead University of Pennsylvania Magill helped lead UVa through the pandemic as the school reinvented itself online. Louisa County provides safe space to shelter in place Last week's winter storm threw most Louisa County residents in the cold and dark. Charlottesville man sentenced to 10 years for 2019 manslaughter An unhoused Charlottesville man was sentenced to a decade in prison after pleading guilty to manslaughter in the 2019 death of another unhouse… Sentara Martha Jefferson postpones elective procedures while UVa stays the course Martha Jefferson has seen an increasing number of patients with COVID-19 up to 33 on Friday, which is about one-fifth of its hospital patients. Three takeaways from Virginia's 54-52 win over Virginia Tech Three takeaways from the Virginia men's basketball team's 54-52 win over Virginia Tech. Snook sees progress in the details of governing Finding and cooperating with a new city manager are the big goals for Charlottesville's new mayor UVa moves up date for COVID boosters for students, faculty Spring semester will begin on time and in person, administrators say.