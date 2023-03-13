Bookworms, unite! A locally owned bookstore is hosting Orange’s first-ever literary and arts festival this Saturday.

The Orange Literary and Arts Convention (OLACON) will take from noon to 8 p.m. in a joint effort between Spelled Ink and several partner organizations throughout downtown Orange. Visitors can expect everything from vendor and book sales to an adult spelling bee at Iron Pipe Alewerks to benefit the Orange County Public Library.

Spelled Ink co-owners Heather Griffin and Cindy Pagan said that the convention is a way of following their passions while helping the local economy by bringing in visitors. The shop held a smaller literacy celebration in Taylor Park last year, but wanted to do something different this time around.

“We wanted something that would recur each year and be a driving force for making Orange a destination,” Pagan explained.

“It’s really about literacy awareness in the area and leaning into the vibrant arts scene that’s already here,” Griffin added. “We also just want to bring more people to Orange, to have more to do that helps people to discover what’s here.”

While this will be their first convention, Spelled Ink regularly partners with other local organizations to maximize impact and help one another meet their goals. In addition to monthly poetry nights and book clubs held at paint-your-own pottery studio Paint It Orange, the store is one of several organizations, including Paint It Orange and The Arts Center In Orange, that offer cultural events every first Thursday of the month.

“For me, ultimately, literacy is art,” Griffin shared regarding the decision to combine the two themes into one festival. “They’re just a perfect match. The town already has a great amount of artists and art lovers here, so it felt like we just wanted to bring everybody together for an event — the bigger, the better.”

“We kind of prove it here,” Pagan said about the bookstore, which offers not only literature but also a variety of artisan goods. “She’s the literary one, I’m the art one and together we have our store.”

They also hope that having a larger event will open the door to visitors who may be unaware of some of the other artistic gems in the area.

“Four County Players, the [Orange] School of Performing Arts — I mean, there’s just a little bit of every version of the art scene here,” Griffin said.

Depending on the success of this year’s festival, Pagan and Griffin plan to continue expanding the event in years to come.

“Eventually, I’d like it to turn into a huge convention with panels and cosplay and just workshops galore,” Griffin said. “Maybe it just becomes a whole weekend event where people come from all over the country like other conventions — just get all the art nerds and book nerds out here.”

The full schedule of events for OLACON 2023 is as follows:

An arts fair with free face painting, artists and other vendors will take place on Church Street from noon to 4 p.m.

Local artisan Carrie Heitsch will offer a weaving workshop from noon to 4 p.m. behind 132 W. Main St. The cost is $10 and participants will leave with their own handmade potholder.

From noon to 3 p.m., glaze a mug for $15 at Paint It Orange or pick up a free comic page.

Next door, the James Madison Museum of Orange County Heritage will hold a book sale from noon to 5 p.m.

Two current exhibits, “The Burden of Invisibility” by text-based artist Veronica Jackson and “Nature Personified” by glass artist Jon Larsen, will be on display at The Arts Center In Orange from noon until 5 p.m. Admission is free to both exhibits.

Iron Pipe Alewerks will host an adult spelling bee from 3 to 5 p.m. For those who are interested in supporting the local library while testing their linguistic skills, the entry fee is $15. Admission is free for everyone else, so grab a beer and cheer on your favorite competitor.

The final event of the day, taming of the Brew, will be a book fair for grownups who want to experience the nostalgia of their former favorite day of the school year. The fair will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. and will feature local authors, a cash bar, music and an ‘80s theme — big hair encouraged but not required.

For more information about the Orange Literary and Arts Convention, visit www.spelledink.com or send a message to spelledinkshop@gmail.com.