A voter registration block party will be held Saturday, July 25, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Short Street in downtown Orange next to the train station with music, food, speakers and the opportunity to register to vote. Congressional Rep. Abigail Spanberger will speak on the importance of voting; Bruce Monroe will speak on restoring voter rights; and youth leaders will talk about what voting means to them. Other speakers also are scheduled to attend. Organizers stressed this is a non-partisan event and both parties have been invited to participate. CDC guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19 will be followed. Participants will be encouraged to practice social distancing and masks will be required. The event is presented by More Than a March Coalition, a local group whose mission is to create and foster a community where respect for human life, equality and inclusion is paramount. Email verbbydani@gmail.com for more information.
