The Virginia Department of Health has issued an advisory about harmful algae blooms in the Upper Pamunkey Branch, Terry’s Run and the Upper North Anna Branch of Lake Anna in Orange, Louisa and Spotsylvania counties.
The agency advised the public is advised to avoid contact with the lake in these areas until algae concentrations return to acceptable levels. Some harmful algae, called cyanobacteria, can cause skin rash and gastrointestinal illnesses, such as upset stomach, nausea, vomiting and diarrhea. The areas to avoid can be seen on an interactive map at www.SwimHealthyVA.com. People and pets are advised to avoid swimming, windsurfing and stand-up-paddle-boarding as well as other activities that pose a risk of ingesting water or exposure to skin. Advisory signs will be posted in areas of the lake.
Algae blooms can occur when warm water and nutrients combine to make conditions favorable for algae growth. Most algae species are harmless, however some species may produce irritating compounds or toxins. Avoid discolored water or scums that are green or blueish-green because they are more likely to contain toxins.
The Virginia Department of Health and the Virginia Harmful Algal Bloom Task Force will continue to monitor water quality in the lake.
