Two Orange men died just after midnight Tuesday in a single-vehicle crash on Lahore Road.
According to Virginia State Police, a 2003 Saturn Ion was traveling south on Lahore Rd. when it ran off the right side of the road, overturned and struck a tree. The accident occurred at 12:16 a.m., July 14 near the intersection with Lake Orange Road.
The driver, Jordan A. Brown, 26, of Orange, was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene. He was not wearing a seatbelt. The passenger, Logan D. Hayes, 19, of Orange, also died at the scene and was not wearing a seatbelt.
The Orange County Fire and EMS as well as the Orange County Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene.
The crash remains under investigation.
