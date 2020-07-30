The Orange County Planning Commission actually has two special use permit (SUP) applications on its Aug. 6 agenda. One, of course, is for the Mid-Atlantic Pyrotechnic Arts Guild seeking to discharge fireworks during a series of long weekends on a 127-acre property on Woolfolk Lane in the south-central part of the county.
Not too far away, down Route 522 on the shores of Lake Anna, Jeffrey and Donna Hayden are seeking a special use permit to create a 250-unit recreational vehicle (RV) park on nearly 83 acres of agriculturally zoned land.
Camps, campgrounds and recreational vehicle parks are eligible uses on agricultural land with a special use permit.
The Haydens’ property straddles the Orange and Spotsyvania County line.
In their SUP application, the Haydens say the resort will be an exclusive development with owner-occupied lots. They plan to restrict the resort to class A upscale motorcoaches, targeting affluent, high-income, active adults and families. The proposed resort could include amenities such as a camp store, swimming pool and tennis or basketball courts, a clubhouse with bath and restroom facilities, community meeting space, fitness facility, a boat ramp, dockage and slips, open space and trails.
Proposed lot s will range from $100,000 to $375,000, the application notes and the facility will be restricted to lot owners, their families and friends. There will be no access to the general public and no transient, overnight camping, according to the application.
In their project narrative, the Haydens indicate the resort will feature a detail-oriented property owners association to include a paved, private road network, on-site water and wastewater facilities, electricity and stormwater management.
Access to the property is via a single entrance on Route 522.
The application suggests Orange County would see a positive economic impact in terms of real estate improvements and residual tourism revenue as RV owners shop and eat at local stores and restaurants.
Orange County Planning Services Manager Sandra Thornton said since the subject property is in two jurisdictions, Spotsylvania County also will need to approve the portion of the project inside its borders. She said planning staff did not have comments yet on the proposed project.
The planning commission public hearing is scheduled Thursday, Aug. 6, at 7 p.m. in the Taylor Education Administration Complex in Orange. The meeting will be conducted in accordance with public health guidelines related to the COVID-19 pandemic, including wearing of face coverings in indoor public spaces and maintaining proper social distance. Seating capacity will be limited to comply with this requirement. Those attending the hearing will be screened for COVID-19 symptoms upon arrival. Written comments may be submitted in advance of the hearing and be included in the record. They can be sent by mail to Sandra Thornton, Orange County Planning Commission, 128 W. Main Street, Orange, VA 22960 or by email at sthornton@orangecountyva.gov. To be considered, written comments must be received by Monday, Aug. 3, at 5 p.m.
