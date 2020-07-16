Sunday’s late afternoon rainfall was a welcome relief to parched pastures and cornfields throughout Orange County.
With searing summer heat and sporadic rainfall, local fields—whether covered in grass or crops—bore witness to a dry July.
According to weather data collected at the Northern Piedmont Center on Route 15 in Orange, year-to-date rainfall amounts (21.65”) are in-line with the 79-year average through early July (21.02”).
Nearly a third of that rainfall total occurred in April (7.01") which brought more than double the annual average amount of precipitation.
However, June rainfall (3.02”) fell below the annual average (3.98”) and July (0.82”) is off to a somewhat slow start in terms of reaching the annual average (4.28”).
Northern Piedmont Center Manager Greg Lillard said the research center isn’t as bad as some places because of occasional showers. Still, he said, everything at the center has slowed or stopped growing.
“We need a good soaking rain to get everything back on track,” he said.
“We need more rain,” said Andy Hutchison, president of the Orange County Farm Bureau, following Sunday’s shower. “An inch would’ve been great. Three-tenths [of an inch] is better than nothing. It’s not going to last long.”
Virginia Cooperative Extension Agriculture Agent Courtney Wesner said most row crops in the county got off to a great start in 2020 and corn and beans look to mostly fall in the good-to-fair ranges come harvest time. Corn has started to tassel and silk, but the county needs rain, she added.
“There are some pretty fields of corn in the county, but all of it needs a good shot of rain to make it a really good crop,” Hutchison added. “A lot of yields are suffering from the hot, dry weather. When you drive by a cornfield and the leaves are all curled up, it’s looking for some moisture.”
“Temperatures have been very hot and the corn is rolling up,” Wesner added. “Pastures are in great shape, for the most part, and the extra yield there is benefiting livestock and hay making. Let’s cross our fingers that we get some rain for the pasture’s sake soon, though, and keep the grass rolling.”
According to the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) National Agricultural Statistics Service, pasture conditions in Virginia for the week ending July 12 reflected the recent dry spell. Topsoil moisture conditions statewide were reported “adequate” in 43% of the commonwealth, with 42% considered “short” and another 15% listed as “very short.” Corresponding subsoil moisture rates were listed at 59% adequate, 28% short and 13% very short.
While the weather always plays a role in agricultural production, so, too, does a market that’s even more unpredictable amid the current health pandemic.
“Agriculture commodities markets still remain volatile in places and range pretty widely in terms of if they have rebounded or not,” Wesner said. “In order to combat this, the United States Department of Agriculture rolled out the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program (CFAP) for farmers and ranchers. This program should provide some direct relief to producers that have faced a price decline and additional marketing costs due to the pandemic.”
The Farm Service Agency office is accepting CFAP applications now through Aug. 28.
“Many of our producers in the county have applied for this assistance—both small- and large-scale operations, as all have been impacted,” Wesner added
