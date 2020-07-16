As of Thursday morning, the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) reported 168 cases of COVID-19 in Orange County. To date, 15 Orange County residents have been hospitalized for the virus and three victims have died.
According to Dr. Wade Kartchner, health director of the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, the third local victim was a 73-year-old white woman with underlying health conditions.
Kartchner said the woman’s death was initially assigned to a different county and then corrected to reflect her residence in Orange County. Data for the virus is compiled in Richmond and comes from multiple sources, and statistics are posted online as quickly as possible, he noted.
“There will always be discrepancies that need to be cleaned up. As an example, sometimes a death is counted initially in the county where the death certificate is registered and not in the county where the decedent lived. Someone has to comb through that data and make the adjustment,” he said.
He added, “People should understand that data doesn’t spring forth from a pure source in final form.”
In two days, 20 additional virus deaths, 203 new hospitalizations across Virginia
On July 14, there were 72,443 cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, of which 69,610 were confirmed and 2,833 were probable.
The total number of Virginia residents hospitalized stood at 6,817, including 6,771 confirmed and 46 probable.
Also on July 14, the total number of deaths in Virginia was 1,977. Of that figure, 1,870 were confirmed and 107 were probable.
Two days later, on July 16, Virginia’s figures had risen to 74,431 cases (71,570 confirmed, 2,861 probable), 7,020 hospitalizations (6,975 confirmed, 45 probable) and 2,007 deaths (1,903 confirmed, 104 probable.
As of July 16, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported that 135,991 people have died in the U.S. from COVID-19.
The VDH and CDC websites note that statistics reflect data entered by 5 p.m. the previous day.
“An uptick in cases in the health district”
The Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District includes Culpeper, Fauquier, Orange, Madison and Rappahannock counties. Across the district, there are currently 1,626 reported cases as of July 16. A total of 124 people have been hospitalized due to the virus and 25 people have died from COVID-19.
Kartchner said, “We are seeing an uptick in cases in the health district. This is likely due to everyone being out and about, interacting with others. [Socializing] is a good thing, but if done in a less thoughtful manner, interacting brings with it consequences that we may find harder to control.”
Based on the VDH’s numbers, Culpeper has been hit hardest in the health district. It has logged 873 cases, 69 hospitalizations and 12 deaths. Next in line is Fauquier, with 503 cases, 32 hospitalizations and eight deaths.
Orange’s statistics place it in the middle. After Orange comes Madison with 49 reported cases, four hospitalizations and one death. Rappahannock has 33 cases, four hospitalizations and one death.
Among the other statistics that the VDH compiles are the numbers of deaths, hospitalizations and deaths per 100,000 residents. Although Orange County’s population is about 38,000, the figure still provides a means of comparison with other localities.
Orange’s current number of cases per 100,000 is 458.5. The number of hospitalizations per 100,000 is 40.9, and the number of deaths per 100,000 is 8.2.
By comparison, the number of cases in Culpeper is 1,683.4, the number of hospitalizations is 133.1 and the number of deaths is 23.1—all per 100,000.
Kartchner noted that the death of the third victim in Orange County made “a large percentage difference,” because the county’s population is relatively small.
The matter of compiling COVID-19 data quickly and accurately is much on Kartchner’s mind.
“It should be noted that the Virginia Department of Health is doing an ongoing review of death certificate data, so the apparent surge in death numbers across the state does not necessarily indicate a significant upswing in recent deaths, as the deaths are added to each district’s count when they are reported, not when they happen.
“As a local example, the last five deaths that were added to our district count in the past few weeks [as of July 9] were all from April through June,” he said.
With virus statistics skyrocketing across the U.S., Kartchner is adamant about the importance of social distancing, a simple means of reducing spread of the virus.
“People can spread the virus before they know they are sick”
He said, “Limiting close face-to-face contact with others is the best way to reduce the spread of COVID-19. Social distancing, also called ‘physical distancing,’ means keeping a safe space between yourself and other people who are not from your household. To practice social or physical distancing, stay at least 6 feet (about two arms’ length) from other people who are not from your household in both indoor and outdoor spaces.”
Kartchner’s comments may sound familiar to those who have been heeding preventive guidelines since the pandemic began, but they bear repeating for those who feel that the pandemic is somehow over, because Gov. Ralph Northam has eased restrictions in most parts of the state—or just because summer is here and it’s hard to maintain the self-discipline that prevents spread of the disease.
He said, “Social distancing should be practiced in combination with other everyday preventive actions to reduce the spread of COVID-19, including wearing cloth face coverings, avoiding touching your face with unwashed hands, and frequently washing your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.
“COVID-19 spreads mainly among people who are in close contact (within about 6 feet) for a prolonged period. Since people can spread the virus before they know they are sick, it is important to stay at least 6 feet away from others when possible, even if you—or they—do not have any symptoms. Social distancing is especially important for people who are at higher risk for severe illness from COVID-19,” he said.
Those at higher risk include the elderly and people with underlying health conditions.
The crucial role of face coverings
Kartchner said large gatherings are especially perilous during the pandemic.
“It is safest to avoid crowded places and gatherings where it may be difficult to stay at least 6 feet away from others who are not from your household. If you are in a crowded space, try to keep 6 feet of space between yourself and others at all times, and wear a cloth face covering. Cloth face coverings are especially important at times when physical distancing is difficult.”
He continued, “Pay attention to any physical guides, such as tape markings on floors or signs on walls, directing attendees to remain at least 6 feet apart from each other in lines or at other times. Allow other people 6 feet of space when you pass by them in both indoor and outdoor settings.”
As people fall ill and die from the virus in the district and far beyond, Kartchner expressed amazement that some people refuse to wear face coverings in situations that make physical distancing impossible.
He said, “I sometimes marvel at how observing some of the public health recommendations became so political. We observe seat belt laws, wear safety equipment on job sites when OSHA requires it and tolerate many inconveniences at airports as mandated for public safety reasons.
“We should think of wearing a mask no differently: as a way to reduce the risk of infecting others with a potentially deadly virus.”
