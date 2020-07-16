With no end to the pandemic in sight and many questions marks hovering over the heads of parents and students alike, the Orange County School Board voted unanimously on Thursday afternoon to postpone the first day of school to Monday, Aug. 24.
The original start date was to be August 10, less than a month away.
Superintendent of Schools Dr. Cecil Snead recently announced that students could choose between "Virtual OC," an online education, and a hybrid model incorporating some face-to-face classroom time into an online education.
After the board meeting, he said that in light of the ever-shifting nature of the pandemic, the postponement would allow him and his staff "to continue to look at the epidemiological data and understand how that works."
Furthermore, he said, "Since we're offering a virtual solution, we thought, why we would be rushing the start of school? Why not delay it?"
The delay will "give teachers even more time for professional development and give the families more time to get used to the ideas as we roll out our plans."
Yvonne Dawson, director of human resources for the Orange County Public Schools, presented the revised school calendar to the board for its approval. Although students won't begin their school year until August 24, newly hired teachers will report to work on Monday, Aug. 3. All teachers will take part in professional development Aug. 4-21.
Early in the school year, the Labor Day holiday means two days off for students and teachers alike, Friday, Sept. 4, and Monday, Sept. 7.
Thanksgiving break begins on Wednesday, Nov. 25, and continues through Friday, Nov. 27.
Winter break will run from Dec. 23 through Jan. 1. Martin Luther King Day, a holiday, will be observed on Monday, Jan. 18. Spring break will take place the week of Monday, April 5.
Graduation is scheduled for Saturday, May 22, and the last day of school is set for Friday, May 28.
Snead said that postponing the first day of school will give the division time to finalize its health plan, which must be vetted by the Rappanhannock-Rapidan Health District, and put physical distancing and sanitizing protocols in place at all the school buildings.
Before the board voted, District 4 representative Bette Winter asked why the administration didn't postpone the first day until after Labor Day and give everyone even more time to prepare for a school year that will look very different from past years.
Dawson replied that doing so would have significant financial implications for employees expecting an August paycheck.
A full version of the school calendar is posted on the school division's website.
