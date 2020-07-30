There’s a lot to talk about in Somerset lately—the demolished Center Store, traffic circle construction, the canceled Steam and Gas Pasture Party. But the hottest topic seems to be just across the county line in Madison County.
A proposed development just three miles north of the Route 20 and Route 231 intersection is generating a lot of interest among residents on both sides of the Rapidan River.
Somerset resident Barbara Miller is requesting a special use permit from the Madison County Board of Supervisors to create a rural resort event venue on a 762-acre property near Uno, formerly called Ken-Walt Farm. She has since renamed the agriculturally zoned property Crescere and has submitted a conceptual plan that calls for numerous lodging areas (including glamping and RV pads), a welcome center, spa, pavilion and event center.
Her proposed rural resort was the catalyst in creating Madison’s County’s event venue ordinance in 2019.
Miller submitted her special use permit application May 15 and the Madison County Planning Commission held a work session on the project June 17. A joint public hearing before the planning commission and board of supervisors had been scheduled July 1, but was postponed to Aug. 5 after Piedmont Environmental Council Field Representative Chris Hawk reported to planner Ligon Webb that Madison County had failed to notify Orange County officials since the project is within one mile of the county border, per code. While adjacent properties owners had been notified, Orange County Administration had not.
The commission held another work session on the subject July 15 and heard from dozens of Orange County and Madison County citizens expressing concerns about the size and scope of the project, noise, traffic and environmental impacts.
Now, the Orange County Board of Supervisors has weighed in on the special use permit application, requesting their peers in Madison delay the upcoming public hearing.
At its July 14 meeting, District 1 Supervisor Mark Johnson (whose district includes Somerset) said, “Many Orange County residents have approached me with concerns about this project, particularly that it’s being rushed through without enough time for citizens to become educated and aware of it.”
He recommended the Orange board send a letter to the Madison board requesting it postpone the upcoming hearing, “to give ample time for citizens in both Orange and Madison counties time to be better educated and respond to this.”
District 5 Supervisor Lee Frame asked what impact the proposed project would have on Orange County residents.
“Certainly, there would be a lot of traffic through Orange County and it’s across the Rapidan River,” Johnson said. “People on the Orange County side of the river definitely will be impacted.
“More importantly, rather than just a large development, it’s a large venue,” District 4 Supervisor and board chair Jim Crozier said.
In a letter to Madison County Administrator Jack Hobbs, Orange County Administrator Ted Voorhees (on behalf of the board) requests Madison delay the special use permit application public hearing, “To allow sufficient time for all concerned citizens to be better educated on the relevant issues. We understand this case has already been deferred once but we think it is desirable that everyone who wants to be engaged in this process can have that opportunity.
“While we understand this decision is entirely within the Madison Board of Supervisors’ legislative discretion, because the project will impact communities and roadways in both jurisdictions, we would like Orange County residents to have the time to share with you any relevant information that might be of use as you make a thoughtful and informed decision that best serves the interests of the community at large,” the letter concludes.
In advance of the upcoming hearing, Madison County has notified more than 30 adjacent property owners, county administration in Orange and Greene and Town of Orange officials.
The joint public hearing currently is scheduled Wednesday, Aug. 5, at 7 p.m. in the Madison County Administrative Center auditorium. Due to the current public health crisis, comments may be submitted by email or in writing in advance of the public hearing and will be included in the record. The meeting will be livestreamed at https://vimeo.com/user110013696. Following the planning commission’s meeting and subsequent recommendation to the board of supervisors, the Madison County Board of Supervisors will meet immediately after the planning commission has adjourned.
