January 31, 1938 - August 6, 2020 It is with a loving and full heart that the family of Mollie Jean (Towles) Young, 82, announced her transition of life from Earth to Glory on Thursday, August 6, 2020, in Virginia Beach, Virginia. She was born on January 31, 1938, in Orange, Virginia, to Garfield Towles Sr. and Mary (Maggie) Towles. She was preceded in death by her parents; and sisters, Mattie Ethel Barnett and Iris G. Cowherd; and brothers, Garfield Towles Jr., and Herman A. Towles. She met and married Grover C. Young, of Prosperity, S.C. in 1967. This union was blessed with two children; Kelynn (Lynn) Reeves and Grovena (Vena) Young-Blunt. A viewing was held at The Sun Chapel D.D. Watson, Louisa, on Tuesday, August 11, 2020, from 4 until 7 p.m. A graveside celebration will be held on Wednesday, August 12, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church, 21227 Lahore Road, Orange, Va. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.ddwatsonlouisa.com. D. D. Watson Mortician, Inc. 117 West Street, Louisa, VA 23093
