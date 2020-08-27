November 21, 1931 - August 17, 2020 Barbara Ann Wigger, 88, of Locust Grove, Va., passed away on Monday, August 17, 2020, at her residence. She was preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Ellen Williams; her brother, Carl Williams; her sister, Mildred Galbreath; husband, Col. George F. Wigger; companion, Irvin Wolfrey; and son, W. Frank Smart. Barbara is survived by her sister, Dorothy Johnson; daughters, Deborah Nistle Powell and son-in-law, Timothy Powell, Susan Harbin, and Cheryl Miller and son-in-law, Matthew Miller; son, Earl Williams and daughter-in-law, Darlene Williams; caregiver, loved as a son, Michael Williams; ten grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. Barbara, also known as Bobbie, was a blessing to all those who knew her and loved her. She will be greatly missed. Her remains will ultimately rest at Arlington National Cemetery. Online guestbook available at johnsoncares.com.
