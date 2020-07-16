Lester "Don" Tolbert, age 75, of Unionville, passed away on Friday, July 10, 2020, at his residence. He worked for and retired from the U.S. Government and was a full time Cattle Farmer. Don was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He was also a member of Zion Baptist Church, Orange, Va. Don is survived by his wife of 45 years, Linda Jett Tolbert; brothers, Rodney, Francis, and Dorian; sisters, Charlene, Gale, Ola May, and Lou; sons, Allen Tolbert and wife, Jennifer, Nathan Tolbert and wife, Angela, and Robert Tolbert and wife, Christine; and daughters, Terry Waterstrat and husband, Kenny, Robin Trousdale and husband, Ryan, and Jamie Prince and husband, Mike. He is also survived by 21 grandchildren, Buddy, Shannon, Mikey, Mason, Maddie, Andrew, Isaiah, Annabelle, Corey, Emily, Matthew, Caleb, Branden, Amelia, Lorilei, Eleanor, Madelyn, Marcella, Aubrie, Lincoln, and Jackson; and five great-grandchildren, Roman, Mila, Eli, Autumn, and Evan. Don was preceded in death by three sons, Donnie Tolbert, David Tolbert, and Micky Tolbert. A visitation will be held from 6:30 until 8 p.m. on Thursday, July 16, 2020, at Johnson Funeral Home, Locust Grove. The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, July 17, 2020, at Zion Baptist Church, Orange, Va. Interment will follow at Laurel Hill Memorial Park, Spotsylvania. The Reverend Daryl Harber will officiate the service. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions be made to the American Heart Association. Online guestbook is available at johnsoncares.com.

Tags

Load entries