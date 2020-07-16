Patricia Doris Stockton, 80, of Orange, died on Monday, July 6, 2020, at Culpeper Hospital. Born on April 20, 1940, in Pembroke, Bermuda, she was the daughter of the late Charles James Wollard Jr. and Hilda Irene Bernard Wollard. She was the wife of the late Ronald Earl Stockton; a brother, Charles Edward Woolard; and her sister, Judith Estep. Mrs. Stockton is survived by a daughter, Heidi Stockton; three sons, Todd Stockton and wife, Melissa, Bradley Stockton, and Kevin Stockton and wife, Sherry; two brothers, Arnold Wollard and wife, Wendy, and Wilbur Woollard and wife, Selena a sister, Carol Dunstan; grandchildren, James D. Couch (Genna), Gregory A. Couch (Ajda Zeybek), Kattie L. Stockton (Patrick Merritt), Rachel Nester (Drake), Brittney Gjorgjievski (Gorjan), Sierra Stockton (Andrew Starr),Shawn Stockton, Aaron Stockton, J.B. Lamb, Logan Stockton, Tyler Stockton, Lucas Stockton, and Colin Stockton; great-grandchildren, Hayley Short, Barrett Couch, Grayson Couch, Oliver Nester, Wyatt Couch, Addison Couch, Jace Couch, and Brayden Merritt, and a host of other relatives and friends. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Preddy Funeral Home Gordonsville, Virginia
