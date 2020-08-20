August 24, 1919 - August 7, 2020 Virginia Baker Sanford died from natural causes a few weeks shy of 101 years young on August 7, 2020, surrounded by family members. Virginia Roberta Baker was born on August 24, 1919, in Alexandria, Virginia, to her parents, Roberta Ann Mitchell and George Thomas Baker. Virginia "Ginny" married H. Walker Sanford on June 20, 1943. Virginia raised her family in Virginia, Hawaii, and West Virginia. She and Walker spent the latter years of their retirement in Gordonsville, Virginia. She had been a resident of the Westminster-Lake Ridge retirement community since 2009. Her impressive life exuded strength, spirit, humor and kindness to all. She treasured time with her family with many happy vacations spent on the Outer Banks of North Carolina. Virginia retained an impressive memory, was an avid bridge player and enjoyed reading, plays and movies. Her sweet smile and loving nature will be missed by everyone who knew her. Preceding Virginia in death were her parents, Roberta Baker Cheseldine and George Baker; her loving husband, Walker Sanford (in 2011); and, son-in-law, Mark Woodruff. She is survived by their four children, Sandra Roberta Babylon (Chet), Mary Ellen Anderson (Ron); Douglas Walker Sanford (Judy), and Carol Leslie Woodruff; grandchildren, Tracy Carol Babylon, Kerry Ann Babylon, and Sarah Dickinson Sanford; great-grandchildren, Eric Eckley (Caryn Seward-Eckley) and Linda Eckley Cowan (Nick), along with many nieces, nephews and cousins. Virginia will join her husband Walker in the Graham Cemetery in Orange, Virginia. Messages of condolences can be made to the family at www.piercefh.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Virginia Sanford as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.