May 19, 1978 - July 29, 2020 Jennifer Nicole Peyton, 42, of Fredericksburg, passed away on Wednesday, July 29, 2020. Nicole had a contagious laugh that would light up a room. She will be missed by many. Survivors include her father, James Randolph Peyton; brother, Derrick Peyton (Lindsey); nephew, Ryley; niece, Isla; and other loving family members. She was preceded in death by her mother, Tina Ryan Peyton; and her Granny, Mary Ratcliffe. A private memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to a go fund me account https://www.gofundme.com/f/nicole-peyton-memorial-fund. Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.

