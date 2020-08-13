Matthew Louis Clarke, 61, of Park Street, Orange, died on Sunday, August 2, 2020, at his residence. Born on March 31, 1959, in Alexandria, he was the son of the late James L. Clarke and Sandra K. Bruce Clarke. He is survived by a son, Stephen Clarke and Jessica Seale of Orange; fiancée, Rose Reel of Orange; two brothers, Timothy Clarke and wife, Sandra, of Haymarket, and Andrew Clarke and wife, Andrea, of Hobe Sound, Fla.; and a sister, Kari C. Brown of Manassas. A graveside memorial service was held on Friday, August 7, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Graham Cemetery, in Orange. The Rev. Alan Miller officiated. Preddy Funeral Home of Orange is assisting the family.
To plant a tree in memory of Matthew Louis Clarke as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.