Howard Franklin Knoell Jr., 87, of Thales Way Sterling, Va., died on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at his residence. Born on July 14, 1933, in Orange, he was the son of the late Howard Franklin Knoell Sr. and Mary Alice Knoell. He was a Army Veteran and worked for the Federal Govt. in the Census Dept. He was also a life member in the VFW Post 2217. He is survived by his wife, Mary Virginia Knoell; two sons, Chris Knoell and wife, Patricia, of Mechanicsville, and John Payne and wife, Clarissa, of Snellville, Ga.; eight grandchildren, Christian Knoell, Shannon Knoell, Spring Reid, Michelle Beltzhovver, Amy Knoell, Kimberly Payne, Kira Payne, and John Payne Jr.; five great-grandchildren, Jackson, Ben, Denver, Makayla, Keaton, and Winifred; and one sister, Virginia Haley of Texas. A memorial graveside funeral service was held on Monday, August 10, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Graham Cemetery, Orange. Preddy Funeral Home of Orange is assisting the family.
