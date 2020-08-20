Charles Chedorlaomer Johnson Jr., was born on May 18, 1953, in Harlem, New York, to Charles C. Johnson Sr. (deceased) and Mildred Dennis Johnson. Charles was lovingly known as "Skippy" or "Skip" and spent most of his adult years in Harlem, N.Y. until just recently where he referred to Bronx, N.Y. as his home. He received his early education in the New York City school system and also attended the Orange County High school in Orange, Va. He was baptized at the Little Zion Baptist Church on August 19, 1966. He then returned to New York, and was employed by the Amalgamated Life Insurance Company. He was hospitalized and resided in the Bronx Gardens Nursing Home until the Lord called him home on Monday, August 3, 2020. He leaves to cherish his memory his two children, De'Chanta D. Porter of Lorton, Va., and LeVar C.Haywood of Philadelphia, Pa.; five grandchildren; his mother, Mildred Johnson of Orange, Va.; one brother, Dennis Johnson of Chicago, Ill.; one sister, Cynthia Perry of Woodbridge, Va.; and three nephews, Andrew of Cincinnati, Ohio, Tyler of Indianapolis, Ind., and Jared of Woodbridge, Va. For those who knew Skippy knew he was a sensitive soul who loved his family and friends. He was a New Yorker at heart and loved his Yankees and Knicks.
