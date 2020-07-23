Logan Daniel Hayes, 19, of Old Gordonsville Road, Orange, died on Tuesday, July 14, 2020, as a result of a automobile accident. he was born on October 28, 2000, in Charlottesville. He is survived by his mother, Jamie Sedwick Lamb and stepfather, Michael Lamb, of Orange; a twin-sister, Makayla Ann Hayes of Orange; maternal grandparents, Steve and Janet Sedwick of Orange; paternal grandmother, Willie Hayes of Lynchburg; paternal aunt, Patricia Kaye Burnette of Lynchburg; maternal aunt and uncle, Stevan A. and Jacque Sedwick; and a cousin, Austin Snow. A funeral service was held on Saturday, July 18, 2020, at 11 a.m. graveside at the Graham Cemetery, Orange. Pastor Josh Munnikhuysen officiated. A celebration of Logan's life was held immediately after the graveside service at The Pavilion on Lakeland Farm. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Orange County Animal Shelter, 11362 Porter Road, Orange, VA 22960. Preddy Funeral Home of Orange is assisting the family.

