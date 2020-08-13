On Sunday, July 26 2020, Ann Doering passed away at Charleston Medical University of S.C. Born in Walterboro, S.C. on December 15, 1946, she lived most of her life in Virginia. She was preceded in death by her husband, Loren (Butch) Follett in October 2019. They moved to Varnville, S.C. from Orange, Va. to care for her parents, the late Bernice Aaron and Jane DeLoach Baxley. She is survived by her son, Jerry Allen Hutcherson, his wife, Melissa Marshall and grandchildren, Dalton and Alexis, of Ruckersville, Va.; a brother, James Baxley, his wife, Barbara, of Galax, Va.; and a sister, Margaret Billard and her husband, William, of Alexandria, Va. Ann was known for her caring spirit and love of animals, especially her many loyal dogs. She has been an animal advocate and supported both Rogue Rescue and Sanctuary of Bluffton, S.C. and The Hampton County Animal Shelter of Varnville, S.C. A private interment will be held at a later date.
