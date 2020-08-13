Minnie Via Collier, 88, of Barboursville, died on Tuesday, August 4, 2020, at her daughter's home in Barboursville. Born on February 13, 1932, in Albemarle County, she was the daughter of the late Floyd Richard Via and Anna Collier Via. Mrs. Collier was the wife of the late Molay Collier and she was also preceded in death by a son, Garry Lynn Collier; a brother, Early Collier; a sister, Daisy Pritchett; and her son-in-law, Wayne Dickerson. She is survived by her daughter, Deborah A. Dickerson of Barboursville; two sons, Molay Terry Collier and wife, Karen, of Orange, and Larry Dale Collier and wife, Gayle, of Orange; a sister, Addie Breeden of Barboursville; stepbrother, Allen Via; four grandchildren, Kenneth W. Dickerson Jr. and wife, Shannon, Tracy Shifflett and husband, Brian, Molay Terry Collier Jr., and Tiffany N. Collier; eight great-grandchildren, Chase, Shawn, Jade, Sophia, Chyanne, Taylor, Lauryn, Brooklynne; and four great great-grandchildren, Klay, Aidan, Paul and Luke. Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. on Friday, August 7, 2020, at Preddy Funeral Home in Gordonsville, with interment to follow in Maplewood Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
