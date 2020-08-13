Samantha Lynn Clattebuck, 30, of Gordonsville, died on Thursday, August 6, 2020, at her residence. She was born on Thursday, March 27, 1990, in Charlottesville. Samantha was the general manager at the Locust Grove 7-11 store and had previously worked at the Gordonsville location. She is survived by her mother, Sabrina Lynn Lloyd of Orange; her father, Michael Lee Clatterbuck and wife, Yvonne, of Orange; her fiancé, Demetris "DA" Carter; twin children, Bailey Lynn Carter and Blaine Anthony Carter; stepchildren, Demetris Carter, Danielle Carter, and Devin Carter; step siblings, Krystle Dickson, Kimberly Hoffman and Mike Carter; mother-in-law, Paula Lewis; and a host of other relatives and friends. A memorial service was held at Preddy Funeral Home in Gordonsville. The family would like too thank, Ashley Boodon and Paula Lewis for all of their care and support.
