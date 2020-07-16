August 10, 1938 - July 6, 2020 James Weldon Chamlee, 81, of Culpeper, died on Monday, July 6, 2020, at Gainesville Health and Rehabilitation Center after a brief illness. He was born on August 10, 1938, in Gatesville, Texas, to the late Blanche and Elmer Onice Chamlee. A true "rocket man," Jim received his degree in Mechanical Engineering from Widener University and, during the 1960s, helped design portions of the historic Apollo-Saturn space program that took American astronauts to the moon and back. Later, he was a production and marketing leader for a variety of missile and defense systems for Atlantic Research Corp. (later Aerojet) and worked closely with the U.S. Department of Defense. He was a Mason and a past Worshipful Master of the Barboursville Lodge No. 112, AF&AM. He was a past member of the U.S. Chess Federation and enjoyed many creative hobbies including painting, wood carving, gardening and jewelry making. He was also an enthusiastic marksman. He is survived by his loving wife of nearly 61 years, Janet Irene (Black) Chamlee of Culpeper; three children, Constance Taylor and husband, David, of Bridgewater, Va., Lynette Patterson and husband, John, of Franktown, Va., and James L. Chamlee and wife, Kathy, of Broken Arrow, Okla., as well as five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. In addition to his mother and father, James was preceded in death by his stepfather Clarence Henager of Waco, Texas, and his sister, Phyllis Cobb of Austin, Texas. A celebration of Jim's life will be held in the future, as restrictions allow. For those who might wish to send flowers, please instead consider making a memorial contribution to the Wounded Warrior Project (www.woundedwarriorproject.org). An online guestbook and tribute wall are available at www.foundandsons.com. Found and Sons Funeral Chapels of Culpeper is serving the family. FOUND AND SONS FUNERAL CHAPEL 850 SPERRYVILLE PIKE, CULPEPER, VA 22701
+1
+1
Most Popular
-
Walker: UVa reopening plan 'a recipe for disaster'
-
Albemarle schools detail plans for reopening
-
City officials discuss possible return to Phase Two; COVID victim relates her struggle
-
Haas says schools' reopening plan will keep students, teachers safe
-
Albemarle to draft online-only reopening plan following pushback from staff
In memory
promotion
Buy Local is a directory of businesses in our area who are offering gift cards for sale. If you do not currently have a gift card program, but would like to offer one right now or on an on-goi…
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.