March 29, 2020 A Celebration of Life service for Wayne Bryant, who passed away on Sunday, March 29, 2020, will be held on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at 1 p.m. All are invited to celebrate his life with the family at Calvary Baptist Church located at 19076 Monrovia Road, Orange.

To plant a tree in memory of Wayne Bryant as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries