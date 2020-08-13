James Garnett Alls, 93, of Independence, went to be with the Lord on Friday, August 7, 2020. He was a World War II Navy veteran, submarine # 250 U.S.S Flier. James was a retired maintenance, engraving and printing employee with the United States Mint. He was a member of First Church of Christ, Burlington, also a Mason, Shriner, Scottish Rite, American Legion and Life member of the VFW. He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Bernice Alls; his first wife, Vivian Margarita Hughson; and his stepdaughter, Tammy Booth. He is survived by his wife, Phyllis Appel Alls; daughters, Sharon (Ray) Matthews and Jacqueline (Wayne) Kornegay; sons, James (Cheryl) Alls and Malcolm (Priscilla) Alls; stepdaughter, Dee (Ed) Mershon; stepson, Tab (Pam) Appel; his brother, Gale (Evelyn) Alls; two grandsons, Curtis Mathews and James Kornegay; twelve granddaughters, Crystal Hale, Amanda Mercier, Melina Downs, Melissa Cousins, Shannon Johnson, Nicole Kornegay, Kerry Palmer, Jennifer Gossett, Erin Alls, Chelsea Greer, Charlene Rhatican and Alexandria Burton; 30 great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and other family members. Services were held on August 12, 2020, all at SWINDLER & CURRIN FUNERAL HOME INDEPENDENCE. Interment at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens in Jeffersonton, Va. Memorials may be made to First Church of Christ, 6080 Camp Ernst Rd., Burlington, KY 41005 For online condolences and directions visit swindler-currinfh.com. (Masks and social distancing is required.)
To plant a tree in memory of James Alls as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.