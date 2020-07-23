Jordan Alexander Brown, 26, of Lahore Road, Orange, died on Tuesday, July 14, 2020, as a result of an automobile accident. He was born on April 17, 1994, in Charlottesville, Virginia. He is survived by his mother, Tracy Dawn Brown of Orange; a son, Jordan Alexander Dakota Brown of Orange; a brother, Jeramie Kyle Hayes of Orange; a sister, Julie Anne Nichole Dedio of Orange; maternal grandparents, Ronnie and Mary Brown of Orange; an aunt, Tammy Giles and husband, James, of Powder Springs, Ga.; an uncle, Jack Rooks of McDonough, Ga.; two cousins, Riley Rooks and Isabelle Rooks; his father, Jerry Scott and wife, Tracy, of Culpeper; a paternal grandmother, Margie Scott of Culpeper; and eight other brothers and sisters. A funeral service was held on Sunday, July 19, 2020, at 2 p.m. graveside at the Graham Cemetery Orange. Please honor the Covid 19 guidelines. Preddy Funeral Home of Orange is assisting the family.
In memory
