Orange County youth have the opportunity to exhibit home, farm and garden entries in a virtual county fair experience in August, so get your cameras ready! This event is open to youth ages 5-18 who reside or attend school in Orange as well as those who typically compete in the annual Orange County Fair.
The virtual home, farm and garden fair will feature photographs of youths’ work in agriculture, gardening, arts and crafts, textiles and photography. Each category offers more than 25 class options, so whether you’re growing prize-winning zinnias, giant watermelons, or have made your own no-sew fleece blanket for the winter, youth will be sure to find categories they can enter.
Each item must be photographed and uploaded on the contest site by Wednesday, Aug.19. Exhibits must have been completed since the last county fair, so participants should think of things they made in school or created while home during the COVID-19 pandemic. Maybe you have the tallest sunflower or the prettiest tomatoes! Maybe you beaded a beautiful bracelet or assembled an eye-catching model car. All of these can be entered in the virtual home, farm and garden contest.
Each youth may enter up to 12 items and ribbons will be awarded to youth ages 9-19. Youth ages 5-8 will receive ribbons, but will not be judged competitively. The virtual opportunity is made possible by Virginia Cooperative Extension, Orange County 4-H and the Orange County Fair Association. There is no charge to participate and 4-H membership is not required. A Google form for sign-ups will be forthcoming.
For additional information, call 672-1361.
General Rules
1. Participation is open to any youth ages 5-18 with ties to Orange County. Youth may be residents, school students, 4-H club members, or have family in the county with whom they frequently visit, reside with, or visit the county fair. Participation is also open to 2018 or 2019 Orange County Fair exhibitors from surrounding counties.
2. Entries will be made by submitting digital photographs of exhibits via online form. Only one entry is allowed per class per exhibitor.
3. Each youth may enter a maximum of 12 virtual entries.
4. Entries are due online (web link to be provided) by Wednesday, August 19.
5. Youth ages 5-8 will not be judged, but will receive participation ribbons.
6. Entries from youth ages 9-18 will be ranked based on quality standards for each category. These may include appearance, design, workmanship, color, presentation, suitability of entry, suitability to category, similarity of multiples, level of effort of difficulty, etc. When possible, judges will be asked to give feedback on entries.
7. Ribbons will be available for pick-up from the Orange Extension office after winners are announced. Ribbons will be held until September 15, 2020, at which time they will be returned to the fair association supplies.
8. Entries must be the work of the youth in whose name they are entered and must have been completed after June 30, 2019.
9. Photos should be in clear focus, free of background distractions, and taken as close to the exhibit as possible. Poorly composed or poor quality photos may result in a lower placing or disqualification of the exhibit.
10. This event is made possible by the Orange Unit of Virginia Cooperative Extension and the Orange County Fair Association, Inc. There is no cost to participate.
11. Event hosts reserve the right to refuse any entry offered.
12. Entrants' parent/guardian must complete a media release agreeing for photos of their entries to be shared in promotion of the Virtual Fair Showcase.
DEPARTMENT A - AGRICULTURE
● Entries must be the work of the youth for the majority of the planting, care, and harvesting. (See General Rule 8.)
● All loose grains must be cleaned and in a clear quart container.
● Eggs should be displayed in egg cartons, big end up. Exhibitors must be the primary caretaker of the bird(s) that produced the eggs.
● All hay and straw must be photographed as one flake.
Classes
A 1 Barley, 1 qt. clear container
A 2 Corn stalk, tallest single, shown with measuring tape
A 3 Corn, shelled, 1 qt. clear container
A 4 Eggs, brown, 1/2 dozen
A 5 Eggs, colored, 1/2 dozen
A 6 Eggs, white, 1/2 dozen\
A 7 Hay, 1 flake (youth must help produce and bale) A 8 Honey, clear pint/quart jar
A 9 Oats, 1 qt. clear container
A 10 Soybeans, 1 qt. clear container
A 11 Straw, 1 flake (youth must help produce and harvest)
A 12 Wheat, 1 qt. clear container
A 13 Exhibitor's Choice, Farm Product not listed above
DEPARTMENT F - FLOWERS & HERBS
● Entries must have been grown in the current year by the exhibitor and must have been in the exhibitor's possession at least 30 days.
● Specimens should be one stem only with no auxiliary foliage. Place in a transparent plastic soft drink container appropriate for the size of specimen.
● For "tallest" or "biggest" items, or the small arrangement, be sure to include a tape measure in the photo.
Classes
F 1 Coneflower
F 2 Cosmos
F 3 Butterfly Bush
F 4 Dahlia
F 5 Daisy
F 6 Gladiolus
F 7 Hydrangea
F 8 Lily
F 9 Marigold
F 10 Roses
F 11 Rudbeckia
F 12 Salvia
F 13 Zinnia
F 14 Sunflower, tallest plant (photograph with tape measure)
F 15 Sunflower, largest head (photograph with measurement tool)
F 16 Exhibitor’s choice, single flower not listed above
F 17 Flower Arrangement, less than 6" in any direction, photograph with measuring tool
F 18 Flower Arrangement, large
F 19 Dish garden, indoor plants
F 20 Terrarium
F 21 Fairy Garden
F 22 Outdoor planter, at least 2 varieties
F 23 Sage
F 24 Mint
F 25 Basil
F 26 Dill
F 27 Rosemary
F 28 Thyme
F 29 Chives
F 30 Exhibitor’s choice, herb not listed above
DEPARTMENT G - GARDEN PRODUCE
● Entries must be homegrown during the current year, ripe and edible. Youth must have helped with most of the planting, care, and harvesting. (General rule 7)
● Entries are to be displayed on white paper plates when photographed.
● The "garden basket" should be at least five varieties of vegetables and displayed in a basket, whether wooden, wire, or other material. ● Exhibits will be judged on quality, freedom from injury, and attractive appearance.
● Class G-26, Decorated Vegetable Entry, should be designed in the spirit of Mr. Potato Head™ toys. Use a potato or squash or other produce as the base and add craft notions or any other materials to decorate with eyes, nose, mouth, etc.
Classes
G 1 Beets, 3 with tops
G 2 Carrots, 3 with tops
G 3 Cantaloupe, 1
G 4 Cucumbers, 3 pickling
G 5 Cucumbers, 3 slicing
G 6 Eggplant, 1
G 7 Green beans, 6
G 8 Hot peppers, 3
G 9 Okra, 3
G 10 Onions, 3
G 11 Potatoes, red, 3
G 12 Potatoes, white, 3
G 13 Squash, yellow, 3
G 14 Sweet corn, white, 3 ears shucked
G 15 Sweet corn, yellow, 3 ears shucked
G 16 Sweet peppers, 3
G 17 Tomatoes, any other variety, 3
G 18 Tomatoes, any red variety, 3
G 19 Tomatoes, cherry, 3
G 20 Watermelon, 1
G 21 Zucchini, 3
G 22 Exhibitor’s choice, vegetable, other than above
G 23 Exhibitor’s choice, fruit, other than above
G 24 Oddity (unusual shape or size; include measurement tool for size)
G 25 Garden basket of at least five varieties
G 26 Decorated Vegetable Entry (see rules for details)
DEPARTMENT C - CRAFTS
● Photograph entries as close as possible to show detail while also showing the entire item.
Classes
C 1 Bean, seed, or macaroni craft
C 2 Birdhouse
C 3 Decorated T-shirt
C 4 Dioroma
C 5 Greeting card, computer generated
C 6 Greeting card, handmade
C 7 Hair accessory
C 8 Hobby collection - labeled, 8 or more things
C 9 Jewelry
C 10 Keychain
C 11 Latch Hook
C 12 Lego creation
C 13 Magnet
C 14 Model (airplane, car, etc.)
C 15 Mosaic
C 16 Ornament
C 17 Painted rock
C 18 Paperweight
C 19 Recycled Item
C 20 Single scrapbook page
C 21 Stenciled Item
C 22 Tie Dyed Item
C 23 Tin punch
C 24 Wooden art (popsicle sticks, Lincoln logs, etc.)
C 25 Woodworking
C 26 Wreath
C 27 Exhibitor’s Choice Craft, other than above
DEPARTMENT D - ART & DESIGN
● Photograph entries to show detail. Framed artwork may need to be removed from glass to prevent glare.
Classes
D 1 Art from a Kit
D 2 Cartooning
D 3 Ceramics
D 4 Collage
D 5 Computer generated artwork
D 6 Decoupage
D 7 Drawing, charcoal
D 8 Drawing, colored pencil
D 9 Drawing, magic marker
D 10 Drawing, pastels
D 11 Drawing, pen and ink
D 12 Drawing, pencil
D 13 Fabric painting
D 14 Felting
D 15 Paint by number
D 16 Painting, Acrylic
D 17 Painting, Finger
D 18 Painting, Oil
D 19 Painting, watercolor
D 20 Paper mache
D 21 Pastel painting
D 22 Pottery
D 23 Sculpture, any media
D 24 String art
D 25 Exhibitor’s Choice Art, other than above
DEPARTMENT P - PHOTOGRAPHY
● High-resolution photos should be used in order for judges to evaluate on a large computer screen. Cell phone photos are acceptable, but avoid submission methods that reduce the image size and quality for best results.
● Photos may be color or black & white. Basic editing (cropping, brightness) may be used, but additional edits in Photoshop or similar software that change the composition or color saturation should be entered in the digitally enhanced class only.
Classes
P 1 Agriculture
P 2 Animal
P 3 Architectural design/Structures
P 4 Candid photo, people not posed
P 5 Drone photo
P 6 Food/Drink
P 7 Fun at the Fair - taken at a 2019 county/state fair
P 8 Insects
P 9 Landscape
P 10 Life in Orange County
P 11 Plants/trees
P 12 Portrait, Posed
P 13 Selfie
P 14 Skyscapes - sunrise, sunset, clouds, rainbows
P 15 Sports in action
P 16 Travel
P 17 What’s that? (close-up)
P 18 Exhibitor’s choice, doesn't fit category listed above
DEPARTMENT T - TEXTILES
● Items should be photographed clean and at an appropriate distance to show the item and stitching when possible.
● Garments may be best displayed on a hanger, but should not be photographed on a model.
Classes
T 1 Crocheted Item
T 2 Cross Stitched Item
T 3 Embroidered Item
T 4 Knitted Item
T 5 Needlepoint Item
T 6 No-sew Blanket (e.g. tied fleece)
T 7 Pillow, from kit or original design
T 8 Quilted Item
T 9 Sewn Accessory
T 10 Sewn Garment
T 11 Exhibitor's Choice, Textiles, not listed above
