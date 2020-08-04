Monday afternoon, the Orange County Planning Commission changed course and decided its Thursday public hearing on a controversial special use permit would be conducted remotely. Originally, it had been scheduled as the commission’s first in-person meeting since the COVID-19 public health crisis shifted most public meetings online.
The commission is scheduled to consider a special use permit submitted by the Mid-Atlantic Pyrotechnic Arts Guild (MAPAG) to discharge fireworks during a series of long weekends on a 127-acre property on Woolfolk Lane.
According to the county zoning ordinance, pyrotechnics testing and manufacturing on parcels 50 acres or larger are permitted with a special use permit.
Thursday’s hearing follows the applicants’ initial appearance (virtually) in May, which sparked approximately 150 submitted public comments—most in opposition. Those speaking in favor of the application included several adjoining or adjacent land owners and many of the club’s members.
Many comments cited excessive noise and the adverse impact fireworks testing and display, as well as unlimited club members and visitors, would have on a quiet, rural property in the south-central part of the county.
Thursday’s hearing, which had been scheduled at the Taylor Education Administration Complex, would have required each participant to be screened for COVID-19 symptoms prior to entry, with accompanying social distancing and facemask enforcement.
Written comments were due Monday, Aug. 3, at 5 p.m.
Commission chair Donald Brooks said he made the call to change the hearing from in-person to virtual.
In conversations with fellow commissioners, there were concerns about being able to safely conduct an in-person hearing given the number of citizens expected to attend, he said.
“We’re not canceling the hearing,” he noted. “All those comments we’ve received will be read into the record.”
Brooks said the commission tried its best to hold an in-person hearing.
“In trying to prepare for the safety and security of all involved, there are legal logistics, practical logistics and flat- out logistics,” he said. “COVID is new to all of us and it’s different and new to all of us.”
He said current school board meetings at TEAC—with social distancing mandates—can accommodate about 35 to 40 people. With the volume of comments submitted about the MAPAG special use permit, he said the commission envisioned an audience of 100 or more.
“Where would we put all of them?” he asked.
Orange County Planning Services Manager Sandra Thornton added, “The COVID circumstances haven’t improved as much as we had all anticipated back in June when the SUP was deferred to Aug. 6 at the applicants’ request.”
MAPAG is a nonprofit club with approximately 80 members who are interested in the artistry, chemistry and engineering of fireworks. It has obtained dozens of county staff-issued fireworks discharge permits since its inception in 2012 but is seeking its first special use permit.
In addition to the MAPAG special use permit, the commission also will consider a special use permit on the shores of Lake Anna, where Jeffrey and Donna Hayden are hoping to create a 250-unit recreational vehicle (RV) park on nearly 83 acres of agriculturally zoned land.
Camps, campgrounds and recreational vehicle parks are eligible uses on agricultural land with a special use permit.
The Haydens’ property straddles the Orange and Spotsyvania County line.
In their SUP application, the Haydens say the resort will be an exclusive development with owner-occupied lots. They plan to restrict the resort to class A upscale motorcoaches, targeting affluent, high-income, active adults and families. The proposed resort could include amenities such as a camp store, swimming pool and tennis or basketball courts, a clubhouse with bath and restroom facilities, community meeting space, fitness facility, a boat ramp, dockage and slips, open space and trails.
The planning commission meeting will be held virtually on Thursday, Aug. 6, at 6 p.m. and can be viewed at www.youtube.com/channel/UCnL_EM-IgrXYdfKcPI8-jOQ. There will be no physical access to the meeting, nor the opportunity for live public comment. The commission’s agenda and packet are available on the county website at www.orangecountyva.gov/AgendaCenter/ViewFile/Agenda/643?html=true.
