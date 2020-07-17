Head, Heart, Hands and Health are the four Hs in 4-H.
Two months ago, when organizers announced the cancellation of the Orange County Fair amid the coronavirus public health crisis, Orange County 4-H leaders and youth applied those four foundations to hold virtual summer livestock shows.
“This is what 4-H is all about—life skills and that means managing change,” 4-H Youth Development and Extension Unit Coordinator Kaci Daniel said at the time.
Working with the organization’s six livestock clubs, Extension leaders put together virtual shows in lieu of the traditional fair competitions that mark the high point of the year for many 4-H youth.
“The virtual fair went as well as could be expected or even better,” Daniel said. “It wasn’t a situation any of us wanted to be in, and we sure missed the camaraderie and the showcasing of our kids’ work to the public, but things went well.”
She said participation was down by about one-third, but wasn’t disappointed given the unusual circumstances.
Virtual livestock show participants made videos of their project animals which were evaluated by remote judges, who ranked winners based on information and interviews with participants. (See results page B6.)
“We all learned a lot about technology, and families faced new challenges with capturing the correct angles and movements in the videos for the judges,” Daniel explained. “When a judge is in the ring, he or she can move to see the animal, but in the video, it’s up to the kids exhibiting and the person holding the camera phone to present the animal in the way the judge needs to see it for proper evaluation of structure and muscling. All of this has to be done in 60 to 90 seconds.”
“Pulling together an online show was hard,” 4-H Youth Educator Kelly Carr added. “There was a lot more behind the scenes, technical things that we had to figure out because we were the first in the area doing this type of virtual event.”
Still, she said families and participants were flexible and understanding throughout the process.
“I think the 4-H office handled it well because instead of just cancelling it they thought it would be cool to do it online,” dairy goat champion Ava Downs said. “I am glad that we still got to do the fair because I’ve been working hard on my goats.”
“It was very different and a new experience and I would have preferred an in-person show, but was glad I was able to have a show at all,” added Haley Sacre, who showed the grand champion hog. She said the different format allowed her to spend more time with her animal, particularly since she didn’t need to decorate and prepare her stall at the fair, nor wash her hog as much as she would have at the traditional fair.
“I will remember how different it was to do it virtually,” she continued. “It was a lot of work, but I think this will make me appreciate an actual fair more.”
Downs said next year, she wants to wash the goats the day of the fair so that they’re really clean and said she wanted to walk them more often. She said club members normally practice walking their goats in a group together, but adapted this year by practicing individually at home.
Even with the unusual circumstances, she pronounced the virtual show a success.
“We always have fun,” Downs said. “Even though it was virtual, we still got to do something.”
As one of the earlier virtual fairs in a line of central Virginia dates, Daniel and Carr put together a tip sheet for neighboring communities, sharing information they wished they had known before they started or things that they learned mid-stream.
“It was definitely an opportunity for personal growth and development, and we’re looking forward to the 2021 county fair next June,” Daniel said.
One thing that didn’t change was the community’s support of the youth and their project animals.
In place of its popular livestock auction, 4-H hosted a sponsorship platform open to multiple donors. Those interested in supporting the 4-H participants made pledges of support rather than purchasing the animals as they would in years past.
“Response from the community was tremendous for the sponsorship platform and we received pledges from many new folks, including family and personal friends of exhibitors,” Daniel said. Meanwhile, the Friends of 4-H fund will pool donations from supporters who didn’t designate a specific individual, and a volunteer committee will allocate $16,000 this month.
“We are so thankful for this community,” Carr added. “We had many individuals and businesses that were able to contribute. With their sponsorship, youth were able to recoup some of the expenses from their project animals.”
In conclusion, Daniel said 4-H organizers always encourage the youth to continue learning. “We’ve all demonstrated that principle during the current scenario.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.