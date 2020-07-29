Motorists will soon notice crews working to construct the center of the roundabout at the intersection of Route 20 (Constitution Highway) and Route 231 (Blue Ridge Turnpike) in Somerset.
Starting July 30, weather permitting, drivers will begin traveling in a roundabout configuration. Signs and flaggers will guide motorists through the work zone.
Motorists should slow down when approaching the work zone and expect daily flagging operations. The speed limit is reduced to 35 miles per hour within the construction limits.
Under a $1.8 million construction contract, Chemung Contracting Corp. is converting the existing two-way stop intersection to a single-lane roundabout. Construction will be complete by Dec. 7.
For more information about the project, visit the project page on VDOT’s website: http://www.virginiadot.org/projects/culpeper/20-231_roundabout.asp.
