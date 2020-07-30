A much-discussed special use permit will be the topic of a joint public hearing next week as Madison County Supervisors and planning commissioners consider the county’s first proposed development under its event venue ordinance.
Approved in 2019 as a rural resort ordinance with a 100-acre minimum lot size and 50% open space requirement, the ordinance was amended in the spring to an event venue ordinance with a 10-acre minimum lot size in both A-1 agricultural zoned areas and C-1 conservation zoned areas. The open space requirement remains.
Until now, no one has applied for a special use permit under the ordinance even though several event venues exist within the county. Many of those are grandfathered in under the county’s previous brief and seasonal use ordinance which allowed a myriad of uses providing they didn’t exceed 17 cumulative days per calendar month. That loophole was closed early last year, limiting brief activities to no more than 15 cumulative days per calendar year. That issue was what started the event venue ordinance conversation in the county, that and an entrepreneur’s idea for a project in Uno.
In mid-May, Orange County resident Barbara Miller submitted an application for a special use permit which would allow the creation of a rural resort or event venue on a 762-acre property off Rt. 231 near Uno. The property was formerly known as Ken-Walt Farm and has since been renamed Crescere. It consists of several lots and is owned by Crystallis, LLC.
Miller’s project has been a hot topic in the county—and surrounding counties—for several weeks with more than 66 pages of letters submitted to county leaders regarding it. A previous public hearing scheduled for July 1 was postponed after Piedmont Environmental Council (PEC) Representative Chris Hawk alerted the county that although it had followed procedure in notifying adjacent landowners, including those in other counties, it hadn’t notified the Orange County administrator, something the code also requires. However, it’s unlikely the project would have been voted on that night since county planner Ligon Webb’s recommendation was to table it to allow more discussion on conditions volunteered by Miller. Several people spoke during the meeting and again at a worksession two weeks ago.
A new public hearing has been scheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 5, at 7 p.m. Webb said all of the adjacent landowners were notified again for the new hearing, as well as administrators in Orange and Greene counties and the Town of Orange.
Since the canceled hearing, work has been done to refine the draft conditions submitted by Miller June 30. Some of the concerns addressed include noise, lighting, events and structures—all which have been raised by Madison and Orange residents.
The new conditions make reference to the phased approach the development will take, with each phase requiring a site plan and the review, including a public hearing, which comes with it. The overall layout and orientation “shall substantially conform” to the overall site plan, which is part of the already submitted master plan, while allowing for any necessary minor deviations such as underlying rock formations, to improve site drainage. Deviations have to be noted on the formal site plan submittals. Anything deemed significant from the master plan and subsequent site plan submittal will require a public hearing. As represented in the master plan, buildings will include: a welcome center and restaurant not exceeding 7,000 sq. ft. in area; an event center not exceeding 12,000 sq. ft. in area; eight four-season cottages not to exceed 2,000 sq. ft. in area per unit or eight glamping sites, but not both; a spa building not to exceed 3,000 sq. ft. in area; an open air pavilion with the size to be proposed at the site plan submittal stage; a dam bar not to exceed 2,000 sq. ft. in area; a lodge building not to exceed 3,000 sq. ft. in area; 14 hilltop glamping sites with two to six guests per unit; 12 river-view glamping sites with two to six guests per unit; and eight family campsites with two to six guests per unit. The existing pavilions will be upgraded and a farm center also will be constructed, which is an agriculturally exempt building. Employee lodging units, which aren’t part of the submitted master plan, will not exceed five units. The location, size and total occupancy of the units will be proposed in future site plan submittals. There shall not be any more than 42 total permanent overnight lodging units including glamping and camping sites.
Total overnight occupancy shall not exceed 230 total guests or the number of cumulative guests allowed per the established occupancy of each lodging unit, whichever number is lower. Each unit, including glamping sites, will be assigned a maximum occupancy by the county building official.
The conditions require a total of 80% of the site to remain undeveloped and in open space; the ordinance requires 50%. Developed areas are those located within the envelope or footprint of a structure or building. Trails, roadways, parking areas, patios, decks and agriculturally exempt buildings will not be considered developed areas. There will be no development in areas identified in the 100-year floodplain, unless a dock or pier which is limited to two.
The project has to adhere to Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) recommendations and obtain Virginia Department of Health (VDH) approval for all septic and well systems.
Outdoor lighting shall be shaded and downward pointed when possible and the location and type of lighting fixtures must be provided in a narrative format with each site plan submittal.
Fireworks will be allowed on July 4 and New Year’s Eve. Any additional firework displays must be approved by the board of supervisors.
Events will be categorized by three types—private, minor public events and major public events.
Private events include no outside or public promotion with attendees on site for a common purpose or celebration such as a wedding, reunion or corporate retreat. There will be no restriction as to the size and number of attendees except what is limited by occupancy of structures per the Virginia Uniform Building Code.
Minor public events include minimal outside promotion, with a combination of on-site, or overnight, guests and off-site guests. Guest counts can be from 25-750 total off-site guests and include small-scale music events, group hikes, pick-your-own harvest, corn mazes and other similar events. There is no limit on the number of events, but the majority would take place April to November.
Major public events are those with significant promotion with more than 750 off-site guests expected. A month prior to each event, a representative from Crescere will meet with representatives from the sheriff’s office and building and zoning office to discuss details and traffic management plans. Major events are capped at six per calendar year with any additional events requiring board of supervisors’ approval. Events anticipated to draw more than 2,000 guests also would require approval by supervisors. A multiple-day event, not to exceed three consecutive days, shall be considered a single event.
Noise, a topic that has been a major concern for neighboring residents, is also addressed in the updated conditions. All outdoor electronic amplification of sound shall cease at 11 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and 10 p.m. Sunday through Wednesday. An exception will be made for state and national holidays falling on a Sunday through Wednesday in which case music would cease at 11 p.m. Annually, three public events may have electronic amplified sound until 12 a.m.
The SUP is transferable and assignable, but the transferee or assignee has to follow all of the conditions and requirements within the SUP. Any significant deviation would require a public hearing.
The draft conditions can be viewed online at https://www.madisonco.virginia.gov/sites/default/files/fileattachments/zoning_amp_planning/meeting/13061/crystallis-conditions.pdf. The public hearing will begin at 7 p.m. at 414 N. Main Street, Madison. It will also be viewable online via the county’s Vimeo account, https://vimeo.com/419006256.
