Less than three weeks before its special use permit application goes back before the Orange County Planning Commission, the Mid-Atlantic Pyrotechnic Arts Guild (MAPAG) has amended its original request.
In a letter to Orange County Planning Services Manager Sandra Thornton dated July 20, MAPAG President David Stoddard wrote, “MAPAG has taken public comments into serious consideration and has offered amendments to the original SUP submittal. We propose to significantly reduce the number of days of permits we request and the fireworks activities on the property. We would also propose specific hours for fireworks activity.”
The amendments and modifications come after an initial appearance before the planning commission in May, followed by the receipt of approximately 150 submitted public comments—most in opposition. Those speaking in favor of the application included several adjoining or adjacent land owners and many of the club’s members.
Many comments cited excessive noise and the adverse impact fireworks testing and display, as well as unlimited club members and visitors would have on a quiet, rural property in the south-central part of the county.
According to the county zoning ordinance, pyrotechnics testing and manufacturing on parcels 50 acres or larger are permitted with a special use permit.
Following the overt opposition to its application, the applicants—including property owner Edward Hostetter of Texas and Stoddard of Maryland—requested an extension in order to retain an attorney and revise the club’s application.
Ultimately, the commission deferred the public hearing from June until Thursday, Aug. 6. The commission plans to conduct an in-person public hearing at the Taylor Education Administration Complex meeting room with proper public health safety protocols, including limiting the number of participants inside the meeting room, pre-screening participants for COVID-19 symptoms and properly distancing all those in attendance. Thornton said Orange County Fire and EMS Chief Nathan Mort will coordinate COVID-19 precautions, including enforcing social distancing.
MAPAG, a hobbyist club, seeks a special use permit to discharge fireworks during a series of long weekends on a 127-acre property on Woolfolk Lane. Since its formation in 2012, the group has requested more than 80 permits from county staff for each of its gatherings.
In an effort to streamline the process, it met with the county staff in an effort to achieve a more efficient permitting process for club events. MAPAG is a nonprofit club with approximately 80 members who are interested in the artistry, chemistry and engineering of fireworks.
In its amended application, the group proposes to limit its activities to no more than five weekends (Thursday through Sunday) scheduled for fireworks activities with no more than one per month. (There will be no fireworks activities in August, per the application.) The initial application called for up to seven weekends of activities.
Testing of fireworks—originally up to 280 hours’ worth in the seven-month window—is reduced to 30 hours in the amended application and would be limited to Fridays and Saturdays from 1 to 4 p.m.
Fireworks displays—also originally scheduled for up to 280 hours—have been reduced to 40 hours in the revised application. Fireworks displays in the amended application would be limited to Fridays and Saturdays from 7 to 11 p.m.
In the amended application, the group notes its events would be capped at 100 people in attendance and there would be no public access to their events. Initially, there was no cap and the public would be invited to an open-house event at one of the scheduled events.
The revised application also clarifies camping on the subject property as “on-site overnight stays solely by members of the guilds and specifically excludes the general public.”
In its revised application, the guild also said it would limit fireworks salutes to four inches or less in any dimension rather than the five-inch salutes permitted under National Fire Protection Association code.
In his letter to Thornton, Stoddard said the “loudness” of the four-inch salute is half that of the NFPA code-permitted five-inch salutes.
In comments submitted in June to the planning commission, opposition to the project was nearly two-to-one against the special use permit, with most of those coming from Orange County residents. A handful of those supporting the proposed SUP were Orange County residents, while the balance were club members (many from out of state) and other fireworks advocates.
Previously submitted public comments can be viewed at http://orangecountyva.gov/AgendaCenter/Planning-Commission-2. Thornton said new written comments submitted in advance of the public hearing will be read into the record, but the ones received prior to the legal ad published in last week’s Orange County Review will not be. However, she said planning commission members received all prior submitted comments.
Written comments may be submitted in advance of the hearing to be included in the record. They can be sent by mail to Sandra Thornton, Orange County Planning Commission, 128 W. Main Street, Orange, VA 22960 or by email at sthornton@orangecountyva.gov. To be considered, written comments must be received by Monday, Aug. 3, at 5 p.m.
The planning commission will make a recommendation on the special use permit to the board of supervisors which ultimately decides whether or not such a permit is approved, denied or approved with conditions.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.