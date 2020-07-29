JULY 30
TEACHABLE MOMENTS: INSTITUTIONAL RACISM
The Avis Beasley Community Outreach Group will host an online discussion Thursday, July 30, at 6 p.m. on institutional or systemic racism embedded as normal practice within society. Systemic racism can lead to issues of discrimination in criminal justice, employment, housing, health care, politics, education and more. Join the online discussion at: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83754284010?pwd=VDdPaWJ4UXBlZ2ljY2lMdy9DbSttQT09.
JULY 31 TO AUG. 2
ICE CREAM IN THE PARK RETURNS
Abundant Life Christian Fellowship again will host its free ice cream in the park event July 31 to Aug. 2 at Taylor Park in Orange. The event will feature free ice cream, live music, games, guest speakers and more. The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday with speakers starting at 6 p.m. A children’s “good news club” for ages 4 to 12 will be held from 2 to 3 p.m. Sunday, the program begins at 9 a.m. with a community worship service, followed by ice cream. Masks are encouraged. For more information, visit ALCF-Orange.com or the church Facebook page at ALCF Orange.
AUG. 1
RURITAN YARD SALE
The East Orange Ruritan Club will hold a yard sale at the Ruritan building in Unionville Saturday, Aug. 1, from 7 a.m. to noon. Cost is $5 per table. To reserve space or for more information, call 854-5026 or email eoruritan@gmail.com.
RURITAN BBQ DINNER
The East Orange Ruritan Club will host a benefit barbecue dinner Saturday, Aug. 1, from 4 to 7 p.m. The menu includes pork barbecue, baked beans, cole slaw, dessert and drink. The cost is $10 per meal and carryout is available. Additional sanitization measures and social distancing protocols will be observed for the health and safety of patrons and club members. The dinner will be held at the Ruritan building at the intersection of Route 522 and Route 20 in Unionville. For more information, call (540) 222-3736 or email eoruritan@gmail.com.
BACK-TO-SCHOOL JAMBOREE
New Fellowship Christian Center will hold its 28th annual Back-To-School Jamboree Saturday, Aug. 1, at the Madison County Young Farmer’s Grounds from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. As with many other events, due to the recent COVID-19 public health restrictions, the jamboree will look different. Instead of the usual games, activities, speaker and lunch, free bags of school supplies will be distributed in a “grab and go” fashion to local students. Supply bags will be delivered directly to vehicles. Students will also have a chance to win great prizes without having to get out of the car. Students should be present with adults picking up the school supply bags. For more information, contact Minister Gail Temple at 672-1278 or (540) 395-2466.
AUG. 5
THE YOUNG AT HEART CLUB
Join the Young at Heart Club Wednesday, Aug. 5, for bingo. The club meets every Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the East Orange Ruritan Building at the intersection of Route 20 and Route 522. The club is open to young at heart senior adults 50+ and provides a social outlet including games, guest speakers, luncheons and other entertainment. New members are always welcome. For more information, contact Barbara Morris at 672-0552.
Aug. 6
GORDONSVILLE FRIENDS OF THE LIBRARY ZOOM MEETING
The Gordonsville Friends of the Library will meet via Zoom on Thursday, Aug. 6, at 7 p.m. The public is invited to attend and requested to sign in to Zoom beginning at 6:45. The main agenda item is the election of officers. The link for the Zoom meeting, as well as a telephone number for anyone not able to participate via the internet, is available on the Gordonsville Friends of the Library blog and Facebook page.
AUG. 8
SUMMER READING PROGRAM
Join the Orange County Public Library for its summer reading bingo. Participants can pick up bingo cards at each library branch. Each bingo achieved represents one entry into a prize drawing for one of three age groups—preschool, school-age and teenager—per branch. There will be three grand prized $50 gift cards for each age group at each branch. Bingo cards must be placed in the library bookdrop by Satuday, Aug. 8, to be entered in the drawing. For more information, visit the library website at www.ocplva.org or call the main branch at 672-3811.
VIRTUAL VIRGINIA 4-H PORK CHALLENGE
What’s your favorite way to cook a pork chop? Or how would you prepare ground pork? Youth ages 9-19 are invited to compete in the Virtual Virginia 4-H Pork Challenge on August 8. Registration is due by July 24. Participants can compete in this state-level event from the comfort of your home, or even use the Extension office if you need internet connectivity. Contestants will be assigned a certain cut of pork and will deliver a presentation about how they would prepare the item using pantry ingredients. There’s no actual cooking, but you do get a chance to share your creativity and food knowledge without spending any money or messing up the kitchen. For more information, contact Kelly Mallory at (540) 948-6881 or email malloryk@vt.edu.
AUG. 9
COMMUNITY ICE CREAM SOCIAL
The East Orange Ruritan Club will host a free ice cream social Sunday, Aug. 9, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the club building at the intersection of Route 522 and Route 20 in Unionville. The outdoor event will be an opportunity to bring the community together and share information about the Ruritan club and its mission. Call (540) 729-2560 for more information.
Aug. 11
RRCS board meeting
Rappahannock Rapidan Community Services will hold its regularly scheduled board meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 11, at 1 p.m. at 15361 Bradford Road, Culpeper, and online via Zoom. Individuals who require assistance to attend should contact Jeanette Nord at jnord@rrcsb.org. Visit www.rrcsb.org for Zoom invitation information.
NOTICES
Pickleball Mondays and Wednesdays
Pickleball(a mixture of tennis, ping pong and badminton) returns to Trevilians Elementary School tennis courts Monday and Wednesday evenings from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Program and equipment is provided by Louisa County Parks and Recreation. Those seeking instruction must register by calling (434) 960-5860. There is no fee to play.
ORANGE DEMOCRATS’ OFFICE OPEN WEEKENDS
The Orange County Democratic Committee office at 111 Chapman Street will be open every Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. until Nov. 3. The committee headquarters will be open on weekends until Election Day to talk with voters about the candidates, early voting and to distribute yard signs.
CLOTHES CLOSET REOPENS IN AUGUST
The Orange Clothes Closet at 252 Blue Ridge Drive will reopen in August. The Clothes Closet is open from 9 a.m. to 12 noon on the first through fourth Wednesdays of the month and the third Monday of the month from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. For more information, call 672-3209.
FARMERS MARKET SNAP BENEFITS
The Greene Farmers Market and Virginia Fresh Match are helping families stretch their food dollars during tough times. Folks who rely on SNAP benefits (formerly known as the food stamp program) can double their money for fresh fruits and vegetables when they shop the Greene Farmers Market. Simply swipe your SNAP card at the market, receive coupons to spend as cash, and market staff will give you the same amount in additional fresh match vouchers. Spend $20 of your SNAP money, and they’ll give you an additional $20 to buy fresh fruits and vegetables with no limits. Customers who wish to shop on line for curbside pickup can visit www.GreeneCommons.com. They also can shop the Greene Farmers Market every Saturday morning in Stanardsville, behind the County Office Building at 40 Celt Road. The Greene Farmers Market continues to practice Covid-19 precautions by asking folks to wear masks, wash their hands at the market’s handwashing stations and observe social distancing.
Non-profit organizations and agencies are encouraged to submit coming events and activities to publish in the Review. Email them to jpoole@orangenews.com or news@orangenews.com by noon Monday for Thursday publication.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.