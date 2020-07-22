July 24
CONSTITUTION 101: Foundations of the American Political System
Join Montpelier for an overview of some important philosophical ideas and historical events that influenced the writing of the U.S. Constitution and the Bill of Rights in “Constitution 101: Foundations of the American Political System,” July 24, from 1 to 3 p.m. Participants will appreciate why American history has been a great adventure in ideas and in trying to make these ideas a reality. This program will be offered simultaneously on-site at Montpelier, and via Zoom to additional participants. Prices vary. To learn more and to register, visit www.montpelier.org.
Through JULY 24
TOWN OF ORANGE CLEAN-UP
The Town of Orange has rescheduled their annual spring clean-up for July 13 to 24. Items may be placed at the curbside for pick up. Items that will be collected during clean-up are tree and brush trimmings, old furniture and appliances. Hazardous materials will not be picked up.
July 25
VOTER REGISTRATION BLOCK PARTY
A voter registration block party will be held Saturday, July 25, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Short Street in downtown Orange next to the train station. Guest speakers include Salaar Khan, representing the 7th District as a delegate to the Democratic National Convention; and 7th District Rep. Abigail Spanberger who will speak on the importance of voting. This is a non-partisan event and both parties have been invited to participate. CDC guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19 will be followed. Participants will be encouraged to practice social distancing and masks will be required. The event is presented by More Than a March Coalition, a group of community members whose mission is to create and foster a community where respect for human Life, equality and inclusion is paramount.
July 27 – 31
JOURNEYS SUMMER CAMP AT HOME
Hospice of the Piedmont’s Journeys Summer Camp at Home will take place July 27 – 31 from 10 a.m. until 11:15 a.m., daily. It is open to children ages 4 – 18 and there is no cost to participate, thanks to the generous support of donors in the Hospice region. Sign up now by calling 817-6900 or emailing Sonja.Fahy@hopva.org. Space is limited and applications are due by July 17.
JULY 27
MEDICATION AIDE CLASS
The Orange County Department of Social Services VIEW Adult Education program is offering a medication aide class July 27 through August 21. The class will meet Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 4 to 9 p.m. For more information or to register, call Bernice Washington at (540) 672-1155 x8141 or email bernice.washington@dss.virginia.gov.
JULY 29
THE YOUNG AT HEART CLUB
The program at the Wednesday, July 29 meeting of the Young at Heart Club will be titled, “Getting to Know Our Members.” The club meets every Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the East Orange Ruritan Building at the intersection of Route 20 and Route 522. The club is open to young at heart senior adults 50+ and provides a social outlet including games, guest speakers, luncheons and other entertainment. New members are always welcome. For more information, contact Barbara Morris at 672-0552.
July 31 to Aug. 2
ICE CREAM IN THE PARK
Abundant Life Christian Fellowship again will host its free ice cream in the park event July 31 to Aug. 2 at Taylor Park in Orange. The event will feature free ice cream, live music, games, guest speakers and more. The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday with speakers starting at 6 p.m. A children’s “good news club” for ages 4 to 12 will be held from 2 to 3 p.m. Sunday, the program begins at 9 a.m. with a community worship service, followed by ice cream. Masks are encouraged. For more information, visit ALCF-Orange.com or the church Facebook page at ALCF Orange.
Aug. 1
RURITAN YARD SALE
The East Orange Ruritan Club will hold a yard sale at the Ruritan building in Unionville Saturday, Aug. 1, from 7 a.m. to noon. Cost is $5 per table. To reserve space or for more information, call 854-5026 or email eoruritan@gmail.com.
RURITAN BBQ DINNER
The East Orange Ruritan Club will host a benefit barbecue dinner Saturday, Aug. 1, from 4 to 7 p.m. The menu includes pork barbecue, baked beans, cole slaw, dessert and drink. The cost is $10 per meal and carryout is available. Additional sanitization measures and social distancing protocols will be observed for the health and safety of patrons and club members. The dinner will be held at the Ruritan building at the intersection of Route 522 and Route 20 in Unionville. For more information, call (540) 222-3736 or email eoruritan@gmail.com.
AUG. 8
SUMMER READING PROGRAM
Join the Orange County Public Library for its summer reading bingo. Participants can pick up bingo cards at each library branch. Each bingo achieved represents one entry into a prize drawing for one of three age groups—preschool, school-age and teenager—per branch. There will be three grand prized $50 gift cards for each age group at each branch. Bingo cards must be placed in the library bookdrop by Satuday, Aug. 8, to be entered in the drawing. For more information, visit the library website at www.ocplva.org or call the main branch at 672-3811.
VIRTUAL VIRGINIA 4-H PORK CHOP CHALLENGE
What’s your favorite way to cook a pork chop? Or how would you prepare ground pork? Youth ages 9-19 are invited to compete in the Virtual Virginia 4-H Pork Challenge on August 8. Registration is due by July 24. Participants can compete in this state-level event from the comfort of your home, or even use the Extension office if you need internet connectivity. Contestants will be assigned a certain cut of pork and will deliver a presentation about how they would prepare the item using pantry ingredients. There’s no actual cooking, but you do get a chance to share your creativity and food knowledge without spending any money or messing up the kitchen. For more information, contact Kelly Mallory at (540) 948-6881 or email malloryk@vt.edu.
Aug. 9
COMMUNITY ICE CREAM SOCIAL
The East Orange Ruritan Club will host a free ice cream social Sunday, Aug. 9, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the club building at the intersection of Route 522 and Route 20 in Unionville. The outdoor event will be an opportunity to bring the community together and share information about the Ruritan club and its mission. Call (540) 729-2560 for more information.
NOTICES
O.C. DEMOCRATS' OFFICE OPEN WEEKENDS
The Orange County Democratic Committee office at 111 Chapman Street will be open every Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. until Nov. 3. The committee headquarters will be open on weekends until Election Day to talk with voters about the candidates, early voting and to distribute yard signs.
FARMERS MARKET SNAP BENEFITS
The Greene Farmers Market and Virginia Fresh Match are helping families stretch their food dollars during tough times. Folks who rely on SNAP benefits (formerly known as the food stamp program) can double their money for fresh fruits and vegetables when they shop the Greene Farmers Market. Simply swipe your SNAP card at the market, receive coupons to spend as cash, and market staff will give you the same amount in additional fresh match vouchers. Spend $20 of your SNAP money, and they’ll give you an additional $20 to buy fresh fruits and vegetables with no limits. Customers who wish to shop on line for curbside pickup can visit www.GreeneCommons.com. They also can shop the Greene Farmers Market every Saturday morning in Stanardsville, behind the County Office Building at 40 Celt Road. The Greene Farmers Market continues to practice Covid-19 precautions by asking folks to wear masks, wash their hands at the market’s handwashing stations and observe social distancing.
Non-profit organizations and agencies are encouraged to submit coming events and activities to publish in the Review. Email them to jpoole@orangenews.com or news@orangenews.com by noon Monday for Thursday publication.
