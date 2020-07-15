July 16
Virtual Series: Landscape Pest and Problems Walk
Montpelier is partnering with Virginia Cooperative Extension Service to discuss common pests and diseases found in the landscape. Learn to diagnose problems, different methods of control, and the resources to help combat your landscape problems. The free July 16 interactive, multimedia presentation is one hour in length and will take place via Zoom, from 10 a.m to noon. Register at www.montpelier.com.
JULY 17-18
GERMANNA FOUNDATION VIRTUAL CONFERENCE
The Germanna Foundation will hold its annual conference virtually July 17–18. The cost to attend each day (with three sessions) is $30. The presenters will use a combination of narration, photographs and video for their sessions. Participants will be invited to pose questions at the end of each of the sessions. For more information, call (540) 423-1700, email foundation@germanna.org or visit www.germanna.org.
July 24
Constitution 101: Foundations of the American Political System
Join Montpelier for an overview of some important philosophical ideas and historical events that influenced the writing of the U.S. Constitution and the Bill of Rights in “Constitution 101: Foundations of the American Political System,” July 24, from 1 to 3 p.m. Participants will appreciate why American history has been a great adventure in ideas and in trying to make these ideas a reality. This program will be offered simultaneously on-site at Montpelier, and via Zoom to additional participants. Prices vary. To learn more and to register, visit www.montpelier.org.
Through JULY 24
TOWN OF ORANGE CLEAN-UP
The Town of Orange has rescheduled their annual spring clean-up for July 13 to 24. Items may be placed at the curbside for pick up. Items that will be collected during clean-up are tree and brush trimmings, old furniture and appliances. Hazardous materials will not be picked up.
July 25
VOTER REGISTRATION BLOCK PARTY
A voter registration block party will be held Saturday, July 25, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Short Street in downtown Orange next to the train station. Enjoy music by DJ Marvelous, inspirational speakers and the opportunity to register to vote. The event will culminate with a special live music performance by 2018 OCHS graduate Jordan Shook. CDC guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19 will be followed. Participants will be encouraged to practice social distancing and masks will be required. The event is presented by More Than a March Coalition, a group of community members whose mission is to create and foster a community where respect for human Life, equality and inclusion is paramount.
July 27 – 31
JOURNEYS SUMMER CAMP AT HOME
Hospice of the Piedmont’s Journeys Summer Camp at Home will take place July 27 – 31 from 10 a.m. until 11:15 a.m., daily. It is open to children ages 4 – 18 and there is no cost to participate, thanks to the generous support of donors in the Hospice region. Sign up now by calling 817-6900 or emailing Sonja.Fahy@hopva.org. Space is limited and applications are due by July 17.
JULY 27
MEDICATION AIDE CLASS
The Orange County Department of Social Services VIEW Adult Education program is offering a medication aide class July 27 through August 21. The class will meet Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 4 to 9 p.m. For more information or to register, call Bernice Washington at (540) 672-1155 x8141 or email bernice.washington@dss.virginia.gov.
Aug. 1
RURITAN YARD SALE
The East Orange Ruritan Club will hold a yard sale at the Ruritan building in Unionville Saturday, Aug. 1, from 7 a.m. to noon. Cost is $5 per table. To reserve space or for more information, call 854-5026 or email eoruritan@gmail.com.
RURITAN BBQ DINNER
The East Orange Ruritan Club will host a benefit barbecue dinner Saturday, Aug. 1, from 4 to 7 p.m. The menu includes pork barbecue, baked beans, cole slaw, dessert and drink. The cost is $10 per meal and carryout is available. Additional sanitization measures and social distancing protocols will be observed for the health and safety of patrons and club members. The dinner will be held at the Ruritan building at the intersection of Route 522 and Route 20 in Unionville. For more information, call (540) 222-3736 or email eoruritan@gmail.com.
AUG. 8
SUMMER READING PROGRAM
Join the Orange County Public Library for its summer reading bingo. Participants can pick up bingo cards at each library branch. Each bingo achieved represents one entry into a prize drawing for one of three age groups—preschool, school-age and teenager—per branch. There will be three grand prized $50 gift cards for each age group at each branch. Bingo cards must be placed in the library bookdrop by Satuday, Aug. 8, to be entered in the drawing. For more information, visit the library website at www.ocplva.org or call the main branch at 672-3811.
Aug. 9
COMMUNITY ICE CREAM SOCIAL
The East Orange Ruritan Club will host a free ice cream social Sunday, Aug. 9, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the club building at the intersection of Route 522 and Route 20 in Unionville. The outdoor event will be an opportunity to bring the community together and share information about the Ruritan club and its mission. Call (540) 729-2560 for more information.
Non-profit organizations and agencies are encouraged to submit coming events and activities to publish in the Review. Email them to jpoole@orangenews.com or news@orangenews.com by noon Monday for Thursday publication.
