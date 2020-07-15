JULY 19
MOUNTAIN VIEW COMMUNITY CHURCH
Mountain View Community Church has returned to in-person services inside or out at 10:30 a.m. at the church at 23540 Raccoon Ford Road. This week’s sermon topic is: “Ephesians - From Death to Life: The New Creation Inhibited.” A children’s program, for youth in kindergarten through fifth- grade, also returns this Sunday. Registration is required at www.mountainview.churchcenter.com/registrations/events. Online services continue on the church website (mountainviewcc.net) or Facebook page (@mountainviewcc).
JULY 25
LOVE FLOOD PRAYER WALK
You Are Loved Ministries will hold a “Love Flood Prayer Walk” Saturday, July 25, at 2 p.m. Registration will be held from 2 to 2:30 p.m. at Veterans Park off Newton Street behind Orange Elementary School. There will be prayer, music and fellowship. Contact Sister Claire Carter for more information at Youarelovedministries@yahoo.com
SEPT. 20
ZBC JUBILEE
Zion Baptist Church will host its jubilee Sept. 20-25 at 6:45 p.m. More information will be coming in August.
NOTICES
TRINITY UNITED METHODIST CHURCH
While not holding in-person services during this time, Trinity United Methodist Church in Orange is providing Sunday morning worship services online via its website (tumcorange.org) and Facebook (tumcorange, after 10:50 a.m.). All the videos are easily available on the website, so it’s easy to catch up with earlier services. Trinity UMC is located at 143 West Main Street. Josh Munnikhuysen is pastor.
ORANGE PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH
Orange Presbyterian Church is offering a variety of online worship and fellowship services. Worship services are posted every Sunday at 11 a.m. on the church website and Facebook page. The website also has an archive in both video and audio-only versions. Daily devotionals are posted to the church’s Facebook page. The church holds a communal prayer every Sunday at 10:45 a.m., a 10 a.m. Wednesday Bible study and a 6 p.m. Friday Bible fellowship. All are held through Zoom. Contact Pastor Rebekah Tucker-Motley at pastor@orangepc.org for information and links to these meetings.
CRAIGS BAPTIST CHURCH
Craigs Baptist Church has resumed in-person worship services and offers a live streaming service. Worship service is at 9:30 a.m. with no other activities (Sunday School). A Wednesday night Bible study and prayer service is held at 7 p.m. via Zoom. For more information, email craigscommunication@gmail.com.
ORANGE CHURCH OF THE NAZARENE
Orange Church of the Nazarene resumed in-person worship Sunday, May 24, with social distancing, additional cleaning measures and masks available. All those feeling ill or those at high risk are asked to stay home. The church continues to have an 11:15 online service on Facebook at fb.me/OrangeVANaz where it broadcasts a 30-minute portion of the morning worship, including a song, sermon and prayer, for those unable to attend in person.
GORDONSVILLE BAPTIST CHURCH
Gordonsville Baptist Church holds a drive-in service Sunday morning at 11 a.m.
SHADY GROVE BAPTIST CHURCH
Shady Grove Baptist Church offers a Sunday morning drive-in service at 9 a.m. and Facebook Live services at 11:15 a.m. Sunday morning.
NAZARETH BAPTIST CHURCH
Nazareth Baptist Church is meeting electronically on Wednesdays at 6:30 p.m. and Sundays at 9:45 a.m. Call 1 (877) 568-4106 and enter the code 114 332 125#.
EMANUEL BAPTIST CHURCH
Emanuel Baptist Church holds a conference call Sundays and can be accessed at 1 (312) 626-6799, ID 761-101-686, password 476922.
ZION BAPTIST CHURCH
Zion Baptist church holds in-person services at 11 a.m. Sunday mornings with those attending spread throughout the church. It also holds 6:15 p.m. Wednesday night services. Both are streamed on Facebook.
BLUE RUN BAPTIST CHURCH, SOMERSET
Blue Run Baptist in Somerset has resumed in-person services at 11 a.m. Sunday morning with those in attendance wearing masks and seated in alternating pews.
CHURCH OF THE LIVING GOD
Join Church Of The Living God for drive-in church Sunday mornings at 11 a.m. at its location at 13268 James Madison Hwy., Orange (near Tractor Supply). Call Pastor Debra Yarde at (434) 305-9641 for more information.
ORANGE BAPTIST CHURCH
Orange Baptist Church has held drive-in services on its Route 15 property across from Round Hill Inn. Pastor Alan Miller said the church council is considering whether or not to open for in-person worship in the coming weeks. It will continue to livestream its services wherever they are held.
ABUNDANT LIFE CHRISTIAN FELLOWSHIP
Abundant Life Christian Fellowship continues to meet in--person Sunday mornings. Worship services are live-streamed at 11 a.m. and can be found on the church website at www.alcf-orange.com or on its Facebook page.
GOOD SHEPHERD LUTHERAN
Good Shepherd Lutheran holds video church services at 10 a.m. Sunday mornings at www.goodshepherdorange.org where there is a link to a bulletin. The church also offers 7 p.m. Wednesday evening Bible study by Zoom or phone. For information on how to join, email the secretary at rapparish@verizon.net.
MOUNT CALVARY BAPTIST
Mount Calvary Baptist Church, Nasons, holds a conference call on Sundays at 10:15 a.m. for Sunday School, with an 11:30 a.m. worship service accessibly on Facebook Live or by conference call. It also holds Bible study on Thursday evenings at 7:30 p.m. The call-in number is (213) 992-5635 and the access PIN is 36729.
