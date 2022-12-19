Orange wrestling wins a pair

The Orange wrestling squad competed at Woodberry Forest this past Tuesday evening defeating both Grace Christian 53-24 and Woodberry Forest 51-27.

For the Grace Christian match, the Hornets won nine of 14 matchups. Waylon Rogers won in the 106-pound group, Justin Jones (113) over Wyatt Gray, Keanu Hix was victorious in his 120-pound match. Aidan Sliger (126) defeated Noah Sweeney as Sophia Slaughter (132) won over Abe Hochstetler and in the 138-pound group, Gavin Meredith won his match as Kaleb Faust (144) defeated his opponent.

In the 150-pound match, Sam Cashion from Grace Christian won as Trey Moffett (157) defeated Hornet Kaden Burke. There was a double forfeit in the 160-pound grouping while Finn Gray (175) handled Samuel Sciabbarrasi from Orange.

Leading the heavyweights, Dominic W Turner won in the 190-pound division as Braiden Swift took control in the 215-pound weight class. In the Superheavyweight 285-pound class, Anthony Cali from Grace Christian was successful.

A somewhat closer match from the host school Woodberry Forest, had the Hornet still victorious on the evening.

Rogers (160) defeated Lane Warren for his second win of the night as Jones (113) also doubled up with a victory over the Tigers. In the 120-pound division, Manely Nalls defeated Cole Poirier while Sigler (126) completed his second match win with a defeat of John Herta.

Woodberry’s Bill Hoang (132) was victorious over Slaughter as was Malachi Huffman against Gavin Meredith in the 138-pound division.

Fighting Hornet Faust (144) defeated Cayden Sanchez while Schibbarrasi fell to the Tigers Bobby Hunter in the 165-pound weight class. Solo Mthethwa (175) took down gene Park and Turner defeated Remi Page for the 190-pound match.

Braiden Swift (215) took care of Hal Crenshaw while Woodberry’s Ryker Simpson won in the 285-pound division.