Encouraged by the ever-increasing yearly participation numbers for his track program, Orange Head Coach Tanner Winesett was, understandably, pleased with his team’s progress.

“I think in terms of the team, this is probably the youngest team that I’ve ever coached. We have two seniors on the team, actually right now I have one senior, the other one may or may not come out but I have a handful of juniors and every one else is either a freshman or a sophomore. We have 39 boys on the roster and about 15 girls. In terms of past teams, we’ve made a lot of progress from two years ago where we had seven athletes for outdoor track and last year it was in the 30’s and this year the turnout is in the 50’s so we’re trying to tap more people that do other sports, to come out,” said Winesett.

Cross-over athletes are becoming more common in high school track and field and, while that is welcomed by Winesett, it is also, at times, an advantage with having versatility and the willingness to learn new skills.

According to Winesett, “Every sport kind of has its own little extra requirements to do well and so someone that may be really good at one sport may come to track and have to make some adjustments in order to have that same success. I think that makes them become more well-rounded. It’s a way to give kids another avenue so that way they are not focusing on that one sport and hey are able to kind of diversify a little bit. I have a lot of athletes that are interested in track that have never done it before or I have some athletes that are really good at their individual sport, like football or basketball and they’re coming out for the first time, so I think we’ll be good.”

In spite of his squad’s youthfulness, Winesett is exceedingly optimistic concerning the upcoming 2023 campaign and the programs future potential.

“Last year I graduated at least 25 seniors so this year is going to be a big opportunity for growth. I’m missing some kids right now that are lifting weights for football and then they will come do track for the other half of the time but, individually, I have a tenth grader who consistently got third in the district for pretty much all his events and at region level, he was either eighth or ninth kind of the whole way through and, as I said, he’s only in tenth grade. He will progress really well, I think. I have a hurler coming out who is really, really good and he keeps making progress , he was second in the district last year so, hopefully, he will keep moving up. I have a lot of ninth graders that look promising, at this point they’re just trying to figure out all of the things that make track just a little bit different,” said Winesett.

As area high school squads gear up in preparation to accrue the necessary points to reach regionals and state competitions, the Hornets will also enthusiastically lace up their spikes in order to take to the track with their next meet at 3:30 p.m. on Friday at Woodberry Forest School.

“I don’t really look at the district as much as I look at the region because the district is like a claim to fame thing but it terms of the region, that really affects our ability to perform at the state level. The region is Blacksburg, Western Albemarle, Louisa with Western (Albemarle) and Louisa both in our district and in our region. They are both very successful teams with coaches with over 30 years of experience. This is year four for me as I was an assistant for a couple of years and I’ve been head coach for a couple of years,” says Winesett.