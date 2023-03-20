Making some key adjustments after halftime, the Fighting Hornet girls soccer squad took down visiting Louisa County High School this past Thursday evening 3-0 to remain undefeated on the young season.

Loosely influencing the opening half with field possession and a limiting presence, Orange would maintain a semblance of control as the teams battled for 40 minutes to a scoreless tie leading into the break.

According to Orange Head Coach Tracy Munger, “The first half we looked a little rough, a little bit unorganized and a little chaotic and we weren’t possessing as well as we have been. We were trying to get those 50/50’s out of the air and such, but I do feel like we were dominating but it was a little sloppy at the beginning of the game.”

It didn’t take long for the tone of the contest to change as, on an assist from Grace Murray, Anjolena Crain scored her first goal of the night with 39:17 showing on the scoreboard clock, giving Orange a 1-0 lead.

Seemingly shell-shocked from the Hornets suddenly more aggressive manner, Louisa buckled from an onslaught of shots-on-goals from the Hornets as they took 23 total for the match, fifteen of which came in the second stanza.

“We had quite a few in our first couple of scrimmages and tonight, we had lots of shots on goal and we were just trying to capitalize on those by finishing,” said Munger.

Crossing in front of the Lion net at the 30:47 mark, Crain benefitted from another assist from sophomore classmate Murray as she tallied her second goal of the match to put Orange (2-0/1-0) in front 2-0. Murray assisted on both of Crain’s goals.

Governing the match to a stalemate for nearly the next 25 minutes, senior Riley Harrington broke through from the right corner with a whistling assist from Hailey Angelo, to put the Hornets ahead 3-0 with 5:54 remaining.

Said Munger, “I have nine seniors, two juniors and the rest are underclassman and our goal is to go to states but I am definitely projecting that we will make it into regional play. We have some fast tough teams coming up so that will help us figure out some things we need to work on. It’s a great team, they have all got great skill and we have some speed this year and I think we are going to do very well.”

Orange defeated Monticello High School this past Friday evening 4-0, making its record 3-0 on the season and will host Culpeper High School on Tuesday, March 21 in a 7:00 p.m. match.