Fielding a 10-person roster for this years Orange County boy’s tennis squad became a bit more challenging for Head Coach Mike Jamerson as a devastating injury to one of his top six members required a noteworthy reshuffle of his strategic order.

“We have 10 good kids on the team, five of whom have either played for me before or played in a match. I have some kids that are just coming along and I’ve recruited for the team which I’m trying to build back up, meaning several of these kids are not match ready yet. We had a kid that was in our top six get injured in our very first scrimmage, so now with the loss of him, he’ll be out six weeks, I’m trying to develop and put together another number three doubles team, because that’s what he played and, in addition, he was starting at number five position. Now I have to bring my number six down to five and then one of the kids that’s just getting rolling is going to be starting,” said Jamerson.

An interesting blend of talent will be incorporated in the Hornets 2023 campaign as Jamerson candidly points out but also simultaneously notes the extraordinary work ethic and commitment of his players.

Said Jamerson, “We had some kids that have played before and can play a top six, then, as I said earlier, we have a bunch of kids that are just now getting rolling with it but we also have some pretty decent and reasonable players that can play but we’re going to take our lumps against some teams and we will be able to compete with some. So, I can’t really predict our future but I’ve got kids who work hard and come out here and play hard and try. They’re also kids that are just getting into it and taking an interest in it and learning the game but they are kids that are really showing some promise.”

Orange kicked off its regular season with a home match against Culpeper High School on Tuesday.

The Hornets number one slot will be filled by Drexel Zybko who will be complemented well by Matthew Brooking at number two. Conor Stearns will hold down the number three position while Cole Kozura is in the number four spot followed by Anthony Owens at number five and Mason Brooking rounding out at number six.

According to Jamerson, “What I’m doing now is rushing up to get my team back together now that I’ve had that injury to one of my players. So, we’re getting that together but my top four players are pretty stable and they can hit the ball but the loss of him was really unfortunate.”